Below Deck Med Season 5 cast: Where are they now?

The Below Deck Med Season 5 cast has been busy since the reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s no question Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was a roller coaster ride for viewers. It went down as one of the most dramatic in the yachting franchise’s history and had one of the largest casts too.

As Below Deck Med Season 6 kicks off with a new crop of yachties, except Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn, let’s look at where the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 cast is now.

The interior crew

The firing of former chief stew Hannah Ferrier brought outrage from fans last season. These days, the chief stew’s living her best life. Hannah has a beautiful baby girl and is planning a wedding to her fiancé Josh Roberts.

On the business front, Hannah has a podcast, Dear Diary, You’re Effed!, a yachting school Ocean International Training Academy, and just launched a new bug repellent product. Yes, Hannah’s doing just fine following her Below Deck Med exit.

Bugsy Drake still works in the yachting world. However, she took a little time off to write and promote her new book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme. Bugsy remains good friends with Malia and deckhand Alex Radcliffe.

Aesha Scott has taken a break from yachting to travel with her boyfriend, Scotty Dobbo, around the United States. After her travel adventure, Aesha moved home to New Zealand, where she’s working on renewing her STCW for yachting.

Jessica More continues to work in yachting. She has worked with Alex and some Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 alum Ciara Duggan. Jess and Ciara recently had a high-profile falling out. No, Jessica doesn’t speak to her boatmance Rob Westergaard, but she does have a man in her life.

Lara Flumiani only lasted one charter. She didn’t attend the reunion and has stayed out of the spotlight since her brief stint on the show.

The chefs

Chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran was another fan favorite. Since being fired from the Bravo show, Kiko continues to live his life with a smile on his face. Last summer Kiko signed a two-year contract to cook on a catamaran that’s sailing around the world.

Chef Tom Checketts replacing Kiko caused plenty of backlash among fans, especially because he was dating Malia. Tom had mad cooking skills and a temper to boot, giving viewers a couple of memorable meltdowns. These days Tom is still working as a chef on yachts and enjoying exploring the world.

The deck crew

Alex was a breakout star of the season. The Boston native still works in yachting and recently revealed he’s working on getting his real estate license. Alex has been open regarding his mental health struggles, which promoted him to start a podcast with Below Deck Med Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava, Altered Reality.

Rob has kept a low profile since the Bravo show, even rarely posting on social media. Although he’s still in yachting, Rob has changed departments and is learning to become an engineer on luxury boats.

Peter Hunziker was fired by Bravo two weeks into Season 5 for posting a racist meme. The network edited him out of the second half of the season, so well, viewers forgot he was on the show. Pete lives in Florida, working as a captain on booze cruises.

Although he struggled in the yachting world since his firing, Pete recently admitted it was the best thing to happen to him. Pete has remained friends with Alex and Jess from his season.

Malia and Captain Sandy are on Season 6 of Below Deck Med, so they were not included in this update. They’ll be updating viewers on their lives on the show.

