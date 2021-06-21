Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier offers new chief stew Katie Flood support

Hannah is keeping it classy with her Below Deck Med replacement. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has offered new chief stew Kate Flood support ahead of Season 6 of the Bravo show.

Hannah has moved on from her time on Below Deck Med, and everyone else should too. The former chief stew has several business ventures, including her podcast Dear Diary, You’re Effed! and yachting school Ocean International Training Academy.

The Bravo personality’s personal life is also thriving. Hannah welcomed daughter Ava last October. A few weeks later, Hannah announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Josh.

As viewers gear up for the new season, some are still harboring ill-will from Season 5. However, the new crew doesn’t deserve to take on any of that, which is one of a couple of reasons Hannah reached out to Katie.

What did Hannah say to Katie?

Hannah recently had Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew, chief stew Daisy Kelliher on her podcast. During their chat, Hannah revealed she reached out to Daisy before her season and contacted her replacement, Katie.

“Even the new chief stew Katie on the Med. I think it’s like a little bit of a courtesy of someone who did it for so long. I sent her a message once it came out, and I said, ‘Hope it goes well, I’m sure you’re gonna rock it. If you need any advice or anything, let me know,” Hannah spilled.

Hannah feels nothing but support for Katie

Despite all the traumatic events of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, Hannah feels nothing but support for the new chief stew.

“Because I don’t know, I just feel like, especially with how things went down with myself on Below Deck Med, it’s like I feel as women we should really be trying to give each other a hand and help each other when we can,” Hannah expressed.

She is, of course, refereeing the way Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White tore her down last season. It was the first time all department heads were female. Instead of embracing women’s empowerment, Malia and Captain Sandy were mean girls who showed favoritism.

Not only did the actions not sit well with Hannah, but viewers were outraged. The backlash hasn’t died down either. When the Season 6 cast included the return of the bosun and captain, social media erupted in outrage.

Hannah Ferrier is setting an example of why viewers should support the Season 6 crew, especially chief stew Katie Flood. The Australian beauty is here to help Katie if she needs it because the past is the past and none of it has to do with Katie.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.