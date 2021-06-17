Below Deck Med: Pete Hunziker celebrates one year anniversary of Bravo firing him

Pete thinks getting fired by Bravo was the best thing to happen to him. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Pete Hunziker is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Bravo firing him from the show.

Last year, just a couple of weeks into Below Deck Med Season 5 hitting the airwaves, Bravo fired Pete for a racist social media post. Since the show was airing, the network worked quickly to edit him out of the season.

Bravo managed to limit Pete’s airtime for the first few episodes following his firing. Halfway through the season, Pete’s existence was scrubbed from Below Deck Mediterranean. The editing was so good that Twitter started playing Where’s Pete every time a glimpse of him appeared onscreen.

Not only did the network scramble to edit Pete out, but storylines also had to be adjusted. Based on a couple of episodes Pete appeared in, it was clear producers were going to use his Party Pete persona and treatment of women as a pivotal storyline.

Pete celebrates one year of Bravo firing him from Below Deck Med

It took six weeks for Pete to issue an apology for the racist social media post. Since then, he has kept a fairly low profile, even taking a break from social media for a while.

However, a year later, Pete’s celebrating his firing, but it may not be for the reason people think. The yachtie used Instagram Stories to mark the occasion and his thoughts on it.

“One year anniversary deff gotta celebrate thrown to the wolves the best thing to happen to me #GROWTH” he wrote over articles about his being let go from Below Deck Med Season 5.

Although many may interrupt Pete’s message as him not caring about being fired, there’s one word that makes it seem that’s not the case. Pete wrote growth at the end of his message.

Pic credit: @PeterHunziker/Instagram

Only Pete truly knows what he’s saying in his Instagram Stories. He rarely speaks about Below Deck Mediterranean or getting fired by Bravo. However, Pete did mention this past winter, no one in the yachting world will hire him because of the show.

Does Pete keep in touch with his Below Deck Med Season 5 crew members?

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 crew members did their best not to speak about Pete or his getting the boot by Bravo.

Bosun Malia White and Robert Westergaard agreed with the firing when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live last year. Captain Sandy Yawn and Bugsy Drake spoke about Pete’s sexist treatment of women but not his firing from the show.

Despite getting fired, Pete does keep in touch with a couple of his costars. Alex Radcliffe and Jessica More have both hung out with Pete since the Bravo show ended. The three of them are often featured on each other’s Instagram Stories.

Peter Hunziker from Below Deck Med is celebrating Bravo firing him one year ago today.

What do you think of his Instagram Stories message?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.