Captain Sandy Yawn talks Below Deck Med Season 6, teases Malia White fight

Captain Sandy declares Season 6 is a completely different season than any other one of Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn is talking about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, including her fight with Malia White that was featured in the trailer.

Like Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, they filmed the upcoming season of Below Deck Med in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the two shows had the same safety protocols, which means the crew nights off are on the Lady Michelle, not out on the town.

Captain Sandy gave her crew props for adhering to production guidelines and following all the rules so they could film Season 6.

Heading into her fifth season on the Bravo show, Captain Sandy admits she experienced several firsts during filming that were not pandemic related.

The captain previously shared that viewers can expect a “completely different season” than any other in Below Deck Med’s history.

What did Captain Sandy say about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6?

Captain Sandy feels like her Season 6 crew was a team from the start. She developed a bond with them she had never had before.

“My experience on this season was unlike any other season with the crew. I’m thrilled, and I had an amazing time as a captain,” Captain Sandy said to The Daily Dish. “I gotta tell you. It just felt like a team from the start. But I’ll share this, some things happen, and it wasn’t easy for me to navigate.”

The captain feels like the pandemic brought great energy from the crew because everyone was coming off lockdown. Captain Sandy declared the energy was infectious, leading to her learning to try new things, like twerking.

“I’ve never learned how to twerk, but, hey, you know? I was up for learning. I couldn’t keep up with Courtney,” the captain said, referring to stew Courtney Veale.

Although Season 6 is a far cry from Season 5, viewers shouldn’t expect it to be smooth yachting. Captain Sandy revealed some things aren’t easy for her to navigate.

Captain Sandy teases Malia fight

Viewers will see a different side of Captain Sandy and Malia’s friendship this season. They get into at least one heated altercation, maybe even more.

“We just have to wait and see what happens, but, you know, there are times, even though you’re leading people, you get pissed,” Captain Sandy shared with E! News. “One of the things that really upset me is when people don’t take responsibility, and they shrug it.”

No, the fight didn’t have a lasting impact on their friendship. Captain Sandy Yawn insists she and Malia White are just fine. She even praised Malia as “a real yachtie.”

It sounds like the vibe for Below Deck Med Season 6 will be quite different than some viewers might expect.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at9/8c on Bravo.