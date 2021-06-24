Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3: Has Bravo show been renewed or canceled?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was a huge hit with viewers. Pic credit: Bravo

That’s a wrap on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. The two-part reunion show aired earlier this week with the Parsifal III crew discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly of Season 2.

Boy, was there a lot to unwrap too. The love triangle of Alli, Dore, Gary King, and Sydney Zaruba, COVID-19, two boat crashes, crew battles, and maybe a baby all went down on the season.

Despite all the crazy shenanigans, the crew brought a much-needed vibe to revamp the show, which Captain Glenn Shephard praised. Season 2 was a far cry from Season 1, breathing new life into the Below Deck spin-off.

Now that the season is over, viewers wondering if Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is happening.

Did Bravo renew or cancel Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

There is good and bad news when it comes to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Bravo hasn’t given the sailing yacht show the green light for another season; that’s the bad news.

The good news the Below Deck family keeps growing, so there is no reason to believe Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be canceled. Two new spin-offs were introduced this spring, Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under. The latter will air on Peacock instead of Bravo.

Plus, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 revamped the show. The season was so much more entertaining, even with drunken shenanigans, crew fights, and drama.

If Bravo, for some reason, doesn’t move forward with another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the show could end up on Peacock. However, that seems unlikely as Bravo wants to build up its Below Deck schedule thanks to the franchise’s success.

Will any Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 cast return for Season 3?

Since all signs point to Season 3 of the hit Bravo sailing show, the next question being asked is if any Season 2 crew will return.

Captain Glenn was the only Season 1 crew member that came back. It’s a safe bet he and Parsifal III will return for another season.

Gary may return for another season. The first mate has been working with Captain Glenn on Parsifal III since the cameras stopped rolling.

Sydney has expressed an interest in appearing on another season, but she’s currently committed to working on another yacht. So, timing may not work out for her to be on the next season.

Stews Dani Soares and Alli for sure won’t be back. Dani just had a baby, and Alli is expecting her first child later this year.

That leaves chief stew Daisy Kelliher and chef Natasha De Bourg, both of whom are wild cards.

Do you want to a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.