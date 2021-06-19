Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn Shephard reveals what made Season 2 crew better than Season 1 crew

Captain Glenn declares there is something special about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard reveals what made the Season 2 crew better than the Season 1 crew on the hit Bravo show.

There’s no question that Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a completely different vibe than Season 1. The producers have even shared why the sailing show needed an overhaul after the inaugural season.

Now, as the second season comes to an end, Captain Glenn has revealed why he preferred his latest crew to his previous one.

What does Captain Glenn like Season 2 crew over Season 1 crew?

The beloved captain joined Dani Soares, Alli Dore, and Daisy Kelliher for their weekly Pita Party chat. They reflected on the season, including the drama, crew hookups, and demanding guests.

Alli point-blank asked Captain Glenn for comments on the difference between the two seasons. Captain Glenn immediately revealed why he prefers the Season 2 crew.

“I think a lot of people feel, and I agree, that this season there was a lot of craziness, there’s a lot of romance, there’s a lot of flirtation and stuff like that. But the biggest thing is, I loved the guys from the first season, nothing against them. But this one is more positive. The energy is more positive,” he spilled.

No, Captain Glenn isn’t throwing shade at the Season 1 cast. He remains good friends with some of them, like Paget Berry, Ciara Duggan, and Byron Hissey.

However, the captain liked how the season two crew was like a family and did their jobs despite all the drama.

“Even when there’s conflict and friction between you guys, you kind of snapped back to being part of a team again,” the captain expressed. “It’s not perfect. It’s kind of like being part of a family. You don’t always love your siblings at every moment, but they’re still your family. You still get straight back into it and get on and work together. I never saw any kind of grudges. Everyone I felt reacted really well. I thought a lot of people, after the things that happened, like with the intimacy. I still think everyone just kinda kept going and was very adult about it.”

Yes, he has mad respect for the Season 2 group of yachties but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do things that left him angry. Captain Glenn didn’t approve of them talking about the guests.

Captain Glenn praises Season 2 crew reaction to boat crash

The infamous boat crash of Season 2 was discussed. Captain Glenn once again took full responsibility for the cash. He also talked about the respect he had for the way the crew handled the situation.

“I was pretty impressed by you guys. Remember I don’t see a lot until six months later when it’s on TV. I don’t see you guys reacting, I am up there freaking out, and you guys are all down here and calm like, ‘oh s**t we hit the dock what happened?’ I really, really respect the way you guys stayed calm and didn’t panic either cause that’s a freaky situation,” he shared.

Fans can learn more about what set the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew apart from Season 1 on the reunion show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.