Captain Glenn weighs in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, reveals what crew did that was ‘not cool’

Captain Glenn loves his Season 2 crew but did not approve of all their actions on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has weighed in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 drama and revealed what the crew did that he called “not cool.”

The season has ended, which means it’s time for reflection and looking back at the Bravo show. Gary King recently praised his crew members ahead of the Season 2 finale. Chef Natasha de Bourg shared a raw Instagram post discussing her once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As viewers gear up for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, Captain Glenn shares his thoughts on all the drama surrounding the season and crew.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Glenn reveals what the crew did that thought was ‘not cool’

The beloved captain appeared alongside chief stew Daisy Kelliher on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht following the final episode.

Andy wasted no time getting the lowdown from Captain Glenn about the season, especially those that may cause drama. The captain has praised his crew from the moment Season 2 hit Bravo airwaves.

However, that doesn’t mean he approves of all their behavior or actions. One thing Captain Glenn didn’t like was charter guests hearing crew members talk about them.

“That’s not cool at all because it’s not discreet, and we’re meant to be. It’s unfortunate. I don’t think there was anything really malicious or bad meant by it, but still, we have to be better than that,” the captain expressed.

Captain Glenn weighs in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 drama

Sleeping in guest cabins was a big issue on Below Deck Season 8. Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux did it several times on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Andy wanted to know if them using the guest cabins so much annoyed Captain Glenn. It doesn’t make the captain mad because the crew’s close quarters and guest cabin hookups occurred when Jean-Luc and Dani were off the clock. Captain Glen did admit he doesn’t love it when crew members use guest cabins, but he doesn’t get upset about it either.

The Season 2 crew was full of drunken antics, that’s for sure. Captain Glenn weighed in on all the drinking but chucked it up to life as a yachtie.

“I don’t see everything, obviously. I don’t see everything all the time. But that’s pretty much yachting. There’s a lot of drinking, and there’s a lot of hooking up,” Captain Glenn shared.

Drinking is only permitted when the crew isn’t working. Captain Glenn did make an exception and allow the crew to do a shot with the last charter guests. However, usually drinking with guests is a big no-no in the yachting world.

The time has come to say goodbye to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew. Captain Glenn Shephard loved his crew but didn’t love everything they did.

Find out what else the captain has to say when the Season 2 reunion show airs next week.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.