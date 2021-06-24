Gary King had a girlfriend when he hooked up with Sydney Zaruba on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Gary got called out at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion for cheating on his girlfriend. Pic credit: Bravo

Gary King had a girlfriend when he joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht and hooked up with deckhand Sydney Zaruba.

The love triangle of Gary, Sydney, and Alli Dore was a hot-button story throughout Season 2. Gary caused a lot of problems going back and forth between the two ladies.

It turns out, though, at the beginning of the season, there was another woman in Gary’s life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gary admits to cheating on his girlfriend with Sydney

At the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, Andy Cohen asked Alli if she broke girl code by getting involved with Gary after his one-night stand with Sydney.

Alli turned the question over to Sydney, who didn’t give the answer Alli meant. So, Alli then dropped a truth bomb viewers didn’t see coming.

“I don’t know why everyone’s just sleeping over the fact that Gary had a girlfriend when he came on board, and Sydney slept with him. A long-term girlfriend. There, I’ve said it,” Alli spilled.

Andy, of course, turned to Gary for confirmation, and the first mate didn’t dispute Alli’s words. Instead, Gary explained his side of the story.

“Now that it’s come out, yes I did,” he stated. “We were in a very complicated relationship. I hadn’t seen her for eight months prior to me coming on the show. Not seeing someone for eight months and growing apart for those eight months, do we put a label on that? No. We only look at the negative things that, yes, I had a girlfriend, and I did what I did. That’s the only regret I’ve got in life was doing what I did.”

Did Gary have a girlfriend when he was involved with Alli?

Although the first mate is a cheater, he did admit to coming clean with his girlfriend and breaking things off with her.

“After what happened with Sydney and I, I had to let her know,” Gary shared. “And the hardest thing was I hadn’t spoken to her for, I don’t know, maybe two weeks prior to that, I would say. And then that was the news that I had to tell her, but I couldn’t live with myself for knowing what I had done. Why have a girlfriend if you’re not gonna be able to be with her 24/7, and clearly, I wasn’t that type of person for her. And I proved it in the completely wrong way.”

Gary got props for owning up to his cheating ways. However, Daisy Kelliher, who got wasted during the event, did come at him a little for his female indiscretions.

Am I insane or did I start to actually like Gary by the end of the reunion?! #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/WlxRfDIJXa — Bridget • (@bridget_LT) June 23, 2021

The first-mate also made it clear his feelings for Alli were the real deal. They got closer during their time on the crossing. He admitted they knew it would never work because of long-distance. Alli went home to Australia while Gary stayed in Palma, working with Captain Glenn Shephard on Parsifal III.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.