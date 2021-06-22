Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King reacts to Alli Dore’s pregnancy news

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weren’t the only ones shocked by Alli’s pregnancy news. Pic credit: Bravo and @AlliDore/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King has shared his reaction to the news his Season 2 love interest, Alli Dore is pregnant.

Alli shocked fans when she revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson on Monday ahead of the Season 2 reunion show. The happy couple even showed off Alli’s growing baby bump.

The trailer for part two of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 virtual chat teased Alli sharing her exciting news with her Parsifal III crew members. It’s evident in the footage that Gary was shocked to learn his ex was going to be a mother.

What did Gary say about Alli’s pregnancy news?

Thanks to a sneak peek at part two of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion show, viewers can get a glimpse at Gary’s reaction to Alli’s pregnancy.

Host Andy Cohen couldn’t wait to get Gary’s reaction to Alli’s baby news. Andy wanted to know if Gary was aware Alli was expecting.

“She didn’t tell me that at all. I’m happy for her. She told me when I spoke to her that her boyfriend treats her well and treats her like a princess. At the end of the day, as long as Alli’s happy, I’m happy,” Gary stated.

The first mate then addressed Alli to share his well-wishes for her regarding the next chapter in her life.

“Congratulations Alli, I wish you many happy years together. I’m sure your kids will be f**king amazing. They’ve got a mother like you, of course, they will,” Gary added.

The exchange was very nice, but don’t expect that to be the theme of the show. Alli already admitted she felt emotionally drained after filming the virtual chat because of all the Sydney Zaruba and Gary King love triangle drama.

Who knew Alli was pregnant?

After Alli shares her exciting news, it’s easy to see who knew in advance and who didn’t. Daisy Kelliher, Natasha de Bourg, and Dani Soares were definitely in the loop. Those three ladies are grinning from ear to ear that the pregnancy has been made public.

Alli also revealed that she was 20 weeks along at the time of filming for the reunion. The reunion show was filmed in mid-May, just a couple of weeks before Dani gave birth to her daughter Lily. Yes, Dani and Alli were pregnant at the same time, making their close-knit bond even stronger.

To watch the full sneak peek at Gary reacting to news Alli is expecting her first child, click here.

Gary King was certainly surprised to learn Alli Dore is pregnant. He wishes her only the best in the next chapter in her life.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion part two airs Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.