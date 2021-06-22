Sydney Zaruba talks Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret and new boyfriend

Sydney is looking back at her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht as Season 2 comes to an end. Pic credit: Bravo

Sydney Zaruba is talking all about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret and her new boyfriend.

The deckhand had quite a season on the hit Bravo yachting show. Sydney’s drunken ways often got her in trouble.

First, there was her one-night stand with her boss Gary King. Then there was constantly stirring the pot when she was drunk. Sydney has opened up both of those things and what she wished had been different during the season.

Sydney talks regrets and drunken mishaps

The blonde beauty stopped by to chat with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier on the podcast Dear Diary, You’re Effed! to dish on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Hannah, Sydney, and guest host Anastasia Surmava dished all the drunken behavior on the show. Sydney admitted she didn’t mean a lot of things she said.

“There are things I said that I don’t mean by any means,” Sydney expressed. “You know, and I hate that I said that, and I hate that I was feeling that way. But you know I was dealing with like literally being rejected and humiliated on national television. I was like feeling so insecure about that and just lashed out, which is horrible, and I shouldn’t have it. But you know that’s how I felt at the time. It sucked and was a really s**ty place to be.”

Although Sydney doesn’t necessarily regret her drunken actions, she does have a regret about the season, and it has to do with Alli Dore.

“I wish things had happened very differently between me and Alli,” Sydney expressed. “I do think Alli and I could have been friends had there not been this massive collision between us because of Gary. So, I do regret that because I think some of the things I said obviously I don’t feel that way about Alli or myself. You know what I mean. I just said these things because I was drunk and feeling insecure. So yeah, I will say I regret that.”

Sydney doesn’t regret hooking up with Gary but would do things differently if she had another chance. Yes, she is open to another stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sydney has a new boyfriend

The deckhand is currently working as a stew on a 42-meter sailing yacht in Palma. Sydney spilled that she joined the boat so she could be with her boyfriend.

Yes, Sydney has put the love triangle of Alli and Gary behind her. The Florida native didn’t dish too much about her new man but did admit he has been so supportive while Below Deck Sailing Yacht played out onscreen.

Sydney Zaruba has regrets when it comes to her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member Alli Dore. Otherwise, the deckhand isn’t looking back anymore, just moving forward with her new man.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion part two airs Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.