Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Sydney Zaruba talks Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret and new boyfriend


Sydney Zaruba from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 talks regrets.
Sydney is looking back at her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht as Season 2 comes to an end. Pic credit: Bravo

Sydney Zaruba is talking all about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret and her new boyfriend.

The deckhand had quite a season on the hit Bravo yachting show. Sydney’s drunken ways often got her in trouble.

First, there was her one-night stand with her boss Gary King. Then there was constantly stirring the pot when she was drunk. Sydney has opened up both of those things and what she wished had been different during the season.

Sydney talks regrets and drunken mishaps

The blonde beauty stopped by to chat with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier on the podcast Dear Diary, You’re Effed! to dish on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

monsterscriticsreality

888 2,234

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The Jersey streets are talkin'! And the word is that there is a casting shake-up with buzz that...

View

Jun 22

5 0
Open
The Jersey streets are talkin'! And the word is that there is a casting shake-up with buzz that Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber, might be joining the cast for Season 12!⁠ ⁠ The U.S. Sun reported that Traci was spotted at Margaret Joseph’s Pride party in early June, looking very friendly with other members of the cast.⁠ ⁠ Sources suggest that the potential new Housewife is “being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she’s been filming scenes,” which will likely appear in Season 12.⁠ ⁠ Catch more details - including Traci and Tiki's scandalous background - at our #linkinbio! Would you want to see Traci join the RHONJ cast? ⁠ ⁠ (📸: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide)⁠ ---------------⁠ #rhonj #therealhousewives #realhousewives #housewives #therealhousewivesofnewjersey #realhousewivesofnewjersey #newjersey #tracilynnjohnson #tikibarber #castingshakeup #newcasting #bravo #bravotv #bravoholics #bravolebrity #bravocon #rumormill #housewivesrumors #margaretjoseph

The Jersey streets are talkin'! And the word is that there is a casting shake-up with buzz that Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber, might be joining the cast for Season 12!⁠

The U.S. Sun reported that Traci was spotted at Margaret Joseph’s Pride party in early June, looking very friendly with other members of the cast.⁠

Sources suggest that the potential new Housewife is “being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she’s been filming scenes,” which will likely appear in Season 12.⁠

Catch more details - including Traci and Tiki's scandalous background - at our #linkinbio! Would you want to see Traci join the RHONJ cast? ⁠

(📸: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide)⁠
---------------⁠
#rhonj #therealhousewives #realhousewives #housewives #therealhousewivesofnewjersey #realhousewivesofnewjersey #newjersey #tracilynnjohnson #tikibarber #castingshakeup #newcasting #bravo #bravotv #bravoholics #bravolebrity #bravocon #rumormill #housewivesrumors #margaretjoseph ...

5 0

Hannah, Sydney, and guest host Anastasia Surmava dished all the drunken behavior on the show. Sydney admitted she didn’t mean a lot of things she said.

“There are things I said that I don’t mean by any means,” Sydney expressed. “You know, and I hate that I said that, and I hate that I was feeling that way. But you know I was dealing with like literally being rejected and humiliated on national television. I was like feeling so insecure about that and just lashed out, which is horrible, and I shouldn’t have it. But you know that’s how I felt at the time. It sucked and was a really s**ty place to be.”

Although Sydney doesn’t necessarily regret her drunken actions, she does have a regret about the season, and it has to do with Alli Dore.

“I wish things had happened very differently between me and Alli,” Sydney expressed. “I do think Alli and I could have been friends had there not been this massive collision between us because of Gary. So, I do regret that because I think some of the things I said obviously I don’t feel that way about Alli or myself. You know what I mean. I just said these things because I was drunk and feeling insecure. So yeah, I will say I regret that.”

Sydney doesn’t regret hooking up with Gary but would do things differently if she had another chance. Yes, she is open to another stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sydney has a new boyfriend

The deckhand is currently working as a stew on a 42-meter sailing yacht in Palma. Sydney spilled that she joined the boat so she could be with her boyfriend.

Yes, Sydney has put the love triangle of Alli and Gary behind her. The Florida native didn’t dish too much about her new man but did admit he has been so supportive while Below Deck Sailing Yacht played out onscreen.

Sydney Zaruba has regrets when it comes to her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member Alli Dore. Otherwise, the deckhand isn’t looking back anymore, just moving forward with her new man.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion part two airs Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x