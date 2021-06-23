Drunk Daisy Kelliher at Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion was a hit, Andy Cohen, Dani Soares, and fans love her

Drunk Daisy brought the laughter and spiciness to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen and Dai Soares teased drunk Daisy Kelliher at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion show, while fans loved every minute of the tipsy chief stew.

Before the show aired, Daisy let viewers know she got really drunk at the virtual event. The Irish beauty declared she didn’t remember much of what happened during the chat with Andy Cohen. She has openly admitted to being embarrassed by her behavior.

However, viewers were highly entertained with drunk Daisy telling it like it is, and at one point barely keeping her eyes open.

Andy Cohen and Dani Soares tease drunk Daisy

The second part of the Season 2 reunion highlighted Daisy’s tipsiness, as she put it. At one point, host Andy Cohen asked just how many bottles of wine the chief stew had drank.

When she responded, “what,” Andy got more specific as it was pretty clear Daisy was sloshed.

“Was it more than two?” the host asked.

Daisy didn’t miss a beat replying with the most had a hilarious response.

“Andy, stop being jealous,” she slyly said, with her eyes partway shut before admitting, “It’s about two.” The chief stew then immediately began drinking her nearly full glass of wine.

The exchange was a laugh-out-loud moment. Even Daisy’s former colleagues couldn’t resist chuckling at her actions.

Dani Soares teased Daisy a little over her wine consumption when the chief stew’s camera toppled over. Colin MacRae wanted to make sure Daisy was okay. Dani, however, joked, “maybe don’t drink so much wine!” using her voice to mimic the way charter guest Erica Rose spoke.

Fans can’t get enough of drunk Daisy

Drunk Daisy was all the rage on social media as the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion played out. Twitter exploded with memes, praise, and hilarious comments in support of her.

Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang compared Daisy telling Andy not to be jealous to Hannah Ferrier’s “I Need a Valium” mug from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Several users declared that drunk Daisy made the whole reunion show.

Pic credit: @MommyJosch/Twitter

Other users simply expressed their happiness over watching the tipsy chief stew.

I loved how drunk Daisy was during the reunion. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/oaEHqiPLWL — Bridget • (@bridget_LT) June 23, 2021

Pic credit: @NikkiNic9384/Twitter

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion gave viewers a little bit of everything. There was the love triangle drama of Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Alli Dore. Plus, the baby daddy saga of Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani Soares.

Then there was drunk Daisy Kelliher, who brought the entertaiment to escape all the tension.

What did you think of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.