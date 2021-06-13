Below Deck Adventure: Below Deck spin-off looking for yachties

More details are emerging about the latest Below Deck spin-off titled Below Deck Adventure. Pic credit: Bravo

There is more news regarding the new Below Deck spin-off Below Deck Adventure. The show was officially announced last month, and it appears Bravo’s already hard at work getting the show ready for the airwaves.

Below Deck Adventure puts a different twist on the hit-yachting franchise. Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht all take place in warm waters. The new spin-off will focus on yachting in cold waters.

Yes, the crew still deals with the same over-the-top charter guests, but some demands are different due to the cold climate. It adds a whole new element to the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Adventure looking for yachties

A new Instagram post from Below Deck casting revealed the show has started to search for new crewmembers.

The call reveals all crew positions are being cast. Yachties must have cold water or expedition yachting experience. Another requirement was a love of adventure, the outdoors, and being a thrill seeker.

“CALLING ALL #yachties !!! Ready to join the CREW for an epic yachting season in #NORWAY ? DM or email the CREW CASTING team @matthewgsolomon /yachtstaffcasting@gmail.com,” read the caption on @belowdeckcasting Instagram account.

Last winter months before Below Deck Adventure was confirmed, a casting call went out for charter guests looking for a cold-water yachting experience.

What does the casting news mean for the Below Deck Adventure premiere?

Below Deck Adventure is slated to premiere on Bravo in 2022, with speculation the show would debut early in the year rather than later. The casting call lets fans know the show hasn’t even begun to film yet.

Below Deck shows film for six weeks. However, it takes months to get the season ready to air. If the show begins filming this summer, fans can expect the inaugural season of Below Deck Adventure to debut in early spring 2022.

The good news is that Bravo has Below Deck Med Season 6, which premieres on Monday, June 18, and Below Deck Season 9 to air before debuting the new spin-off. So, the casting call doesn’t mean a delay in the new spin-off at all.

Along with Below Deck Adventure, the spin-off Below Deck Down Under will also join the Below Deck family.

However, instead of airing on Bravo, Below Deck Down Under will launch on Peacock. Fans should expect Below Deck Down Under to premiere before Below Deck Adventure since the show has already begun filming in Australia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.