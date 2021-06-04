Captain Lee Rosbach reflects on his time on Below Deck, teases Season 9

Captain Lee is sharing his thoughts on the Bravo show and Below Deck Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach is reflecting on nearly ten years on Below Deck while teasing Season 9 at the same time.

The stud of the sea joined Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard for a Bravo YouTube channel chat.

It marked the first time all three captains in the hit Bravo franchise have done an interview together.

Along with learning if Captain Glenn, Captain Sandy, and Captain Lee were friends, fans also got an insight into Below Deck Med Season 6.

Plus, the captain that kicked off the franchise looked back on the series.

Captain Lee reflects on his time on Below Deck

It’s no secret Captain Lee initially wasn’t supposed to be part of the hit Bravo series. However, he’s grateful things turned out the way they did and can’t believe the show is on Season 9.

Captain Lee talked about Below Deck Season 1, admitting no one knew what they were doing. That season gave the captain an appreciation for the hard work that goes into making a reality TV show.

“After day one, I just realized that these were just the hardest-working, dedicated individuals I’ve ever been exposed to,” he said.

“And I really took on a whole new appreciation for production and for, you know, the lifestyle that they lead because they’re separated from their families as well. They’re going through the same hardships that we all go through on yachts. It’s not all that different, and we’re all busting our ass for the same thing.”

There’s no question Captain Lee has seen it all during his time on Below Deck.

Season 8 featured a couple of firsts, like deckhand Avery Russell leaving less than 24 hours into filming. Also, Elizabeth Frankini became the first stew fired from the show.

The pandemic shut down production a charter early, another first.

Captain Lee teases Below Deck Season 9

After eight seasons, Below Deck still experiences firsts. Thanks to Captain Lee, fans know Season 9 will be no different. The stud of the sea shared a teaser with fans in the interview.

“It was challenging. But yeah, we had some unusual guests this year, which I thought was rather unique. Had some unusual crew as well, which probably wasn’t so unique. So great combination of both,” Captain Lee shared.

The Season 9 teaser from the captain confirms the show has been renewed and filmed. In the past, Below Deck filmed for six weeks, from early February to late March.

Captain Lee Rosbach has given fans something to look forward to regarding Below Deck Season 9. Unfortunately, it will be a long wait for the show, likely not until fall following Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.