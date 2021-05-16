Below Deck Med: Bugsy Drake shades Hannah Ferrier over tablescaping skills

Bugys isn’t holding back when it comes to how she feels about Hannah Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Christine Bugsy Drake has shaded Hannah Ferrier over her tablescaping skills.

There is no love lost between Hannah and Bugsy, that’s for sure. They clashed during Season 2, and Bugsy replaced Hannah after Captain Sandy Yawn fired her in Season 5.

Bugsy recently sided with Hannah regarding Captain Sandy calling her a waitress. However, it doesn’t mean Hannah and Bugsy are friends or that they even keep in touch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

How did Bugsy shade Hannah’s tablescaping skills?

Below Deck Med fans know that Bugsy has mad tablescaping skills. No one can set a table like Bugsy. It’s one reason Captain Sandy loves her and disliked Hannah, who lacked in the table decore design department.

Last year Bugsy answered fans’ call and wrote a book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme. Now the chief stew is in the middle of a whirlwind book tour.

Bugsy recently appeared on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, where the subject of Hannah saying she won’t buy Bugsy’s book came up.

“I’d heard about it,” she expressed. “And I thought, well, it’s a shame, you know, I’m always happy to send her a free copy. You know, maybe, maybe it will kick things back off on a good note with us.”

The South African beauty also threw some shade at Hannah and suggested her book could inspire the former chief stew.

“Or maybe inspire her. Cause I know, she said she gets people to set her own tables now. But you know, maybe it will inspire her to set one of her own,” Bugsy exclaimed. “I would just say, Hannah, I hope this inspires you.”

Will Bugsy replace Hannah in Below Deck Med Season 6?

Since Bugsy took over the role of chief stew during Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, fans can’t help but wonder if Bugsy will return for Season 6.

“I mean, like, I think, you know, I’ve loved working with Captain Sandy, and I would love to be her chief stew, like going forward,” Bugsy teased.

No, she isn’t giving away any Below Deck Med secrets. It’s not the first time Bugsy hinted fans might see her on the upcoming season of the Bravo show either. Basically, Bugsy keeps telling fans to wait and see.

Bugsy isn’t ruling out a stint on Below Deck either. She’s open to working with Captain Lee Rosbach.

“I wouldn’t mind also trying my hand at being Captain Lee’s chief stew. I think that could kind of be a very fun dynamic just because I know Sandy so well now, and Lee’s like a little bit more, I would say strict,” she exclaimed.

Bugsy Drake is focused on promoting her new book. However, that hasn’t stopped her from throwing shade at Hannah Ferrier.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.