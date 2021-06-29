Below Deck Med fans react to Season 6 premiere, insist karma bit Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White

Below Deck Med fans loved the disastrous premiere claiming Captain Sandy and Malia deserved the chaos. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck, Mediterranean viewers have reacted to the Season 6 premiere insisting karma bit Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White in the butt.

Hours before the first charter, chef Matthew Shea left the Lady Michelle to get an MRI on his knee. Although Matthew made lunch for the guests, the crew had to scramble when he was a no-show for dinner. Captain Sandy secured an assistant chef who did very little to help with the meal.

The crew did their best to cook a decent dinner for the charter guests but ultimately failed big time. There’s no question the food didn’t look appetizing at all. So, no one can blame the guests for complaining, which they did sternly to Captain Sandy. It was unacceptable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Social media was buzzing about the episode, calling the situation payback to Hannah Ferrier and Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran. Plus, of course, viewers gave their two cents on how the captain dealt with not having a chef on the yacht.

Karma bit Captain Sandy and Malia good

It didn’t take long for Twitter to explode with comments, memes, and laugher over what went down on the premiere of Below Deck Med Season 6.

So many users felt that karma came for Malia and Captain Sandy because of how they treated Kiko and Hannah during Season 5 of the Bravo show.

If anyone was looking for a visual definition of ‘karma’ please just watch tonight’s episode of #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/LeXtl3uq2Q — Alicia Santanella (@AliciaPSanti) June 29, 2021

Speaking of Hannah on Twitter, several tweets popped up about how she must be laughing so hard at the disastrous premiere episode.

Pic credit: @mafaldachica/Twitter

Others shared tweets claiming Kiko finally got the justice he oh so rightly deserved. Kiko would have never bailed as quickly as Matthew did, leaving the crew in a bind.

Bet Capt Sandy would give anything for Kiko’s nachos and enchiladas #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/KSB8JfIvp3 — dramabananna (@dramabananna) June 29, 2021

Fans and haters share thoughts on premiere

Although most social media was talking about karma and justice, some Twitter users were discussing the episode.

One user blasted Captain Sandy for the way she looked at chef Matthew as he discussed his injury.

The face of a compassionate people leader when one of their people is injured #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/cI61NDfhmH — Tweetsabouttv (@Tweetsabouttv1) June 29, 2021

Some users didn’t understand why the dinner was not catered. The crew clearly didn’t know what they were doing, with a couple of viewers asking why Malia didn’t help since she did with her ex-boyfriend Tom Checketts last year.

They could order food for themselves but couldn’t think of doing the same for their guests….#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/3Y3hKNziox — dramabananna (@dramabananna) June 29, 2021

Pic credit: @mafaldachica/Twitter

Not everyone relished in the situation unfolding on Below Deck Mediterranean or hated Malia and Captain Sandy but rather just enjoyed watching the show.

Okay 😂 the #belowdeckmed family is so salty at sandy and malia and I kind of love it, I also think it’s hilarious she’s got no chef , I’m already highly entertained by this shit show of a season 🛳 https://t.co/l79EatiTpq — Chel.bell. (@chelinhighheels) June 29, 2021

The first episode of Below Deck Med Season 6 was definitely featured some firsts like no chef and the crew cooking dinner.

Whether you love or hate Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, the premiere was good. Hopefully, the rest of the season will be just as enjoyable.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.