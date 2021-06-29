Below Deck Med’s Malia White and Tom Checketts breakup: What went wrong?

Malis is single in Below Deck Med Season 6, so what happened to Tom? Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 couple Malia White and Tom Checketts’ breakup made headlines as the dramatic season ended.

The couple endured a lot of backlash from viewers— Malia for what she did to Hannah Ferrier and Tom replacing chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran. Tom visiting Malia while Kiko was leaving the yacht has always seemed too coincidental to viewers.

Plus, there was the whole switching cabin drama with Hannah and Tom’s many chef meltdowns.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the outrage, their breakup piqued the interest of even those who weren’t even a big fan of the couple. As Malia returns for Season 6 of the Bravo show, it’s time to look back at what went wrong between the bosun and the chef.

Why did Malia White and Tom Checketts break up?

In September 2020, Malia confirmed she and Tom had called it quits. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host got Malia to spill the truth.

All she shared at the time was that yachtie life takes a toll on a relationship. Malia admitted it’s the downside of being in the yachting industry. She and Tom worked on their romance, but in the end, they went their separate ways,

The rumor mill was buzzing for weeks that their relationship was over before Malia confirmed the split. There were even allegations of Tom cheating on Malia, which were never confirmed or denied.

Malia also used social media to address the split stating she was single. The bosun let her followers know she was keeping the details private.

Tom and Malia’s breakup was not discussed at the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion show. The virtual chat was filmed a few weeks before they split.

Malia talks break up on Below Deck Med Season 6

When Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 started to film last summer, Malia was a single lady. The bosun briefly addressed her split from Tom in the premiere episode.

“The break up with Tom has really taken a toll on me. He was someone that I thought was a forever. I thought I was in love,” she expressed. “I just want to put my head down and work its that tough period where you have to figure s**t out.”

Viewers may not realize that the new season of Below Deck Med was filmed not long after Malia White and Tom Checketts’ break up went down. So there’s a good chance Malia brings up the chef more throughout the season.

Maybe she’ll even reveal if Tom’s a cheater or not.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.