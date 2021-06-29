Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn shades Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Glenn Shephard, fans rip her apart

Below Deck fans are not here for Captain Sandy dissing beloved Captain’s Lee and Glenn Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn has shaded Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Glenn Shephard, leading fans to rip her apart for her words.

Captain Lee from Below Deck and Captain Glenn from Below Deck Sailing Yacht are beloved by viewers. They are two of the nicest men on the planet. Both have earned the respect of fans and praise from those who worked for them.

What did Captain Sandy say about Captain Glenn and Captain Lee?

Captain Sandy stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen along with Katie Flood to talk all things Below Deck Med Season 6.

Andy immediately wanted to know Captain Sandy’s thoughts on her micromanaging style versus Captain Glenn’s chill style.

“It’s called being a charter captain not micromanaging, and Katie can attest to this,” she stated. “Charter captain’s help the crew, and that’s what we do. Our main goal is the client, and if you screw up, you’re not the captain anymore. That’s the difference. Sailing yachts are very different. They’re more laid back.”

Andy did have her clarify sailing yachts are still charters, which the captain did.

However, she still claims the environment is different because the guests are more relaxed and chill, or so Captain Sandy has heard from guests. She has never been captain on a sailing yacht.

"Sailing yachts are very different. They're more laidback people… I think it's a very different mentality than people on a yacht." @CaptSandyYawn #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3zrD9KPduQ — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 29, 2021

Then the WWHL host wanted to know Captain Sandy’s thoughts on how Captain Lee went off on drunk Delores during Below Deck Season 8.

“I wasn’t there, but I would never talk to a guest like that,” Captain Sandy expressed. “I just would say, I’d shine a light on them and would say ‘Would you please come in.’ I would send my crew in the water to be with them. To make sure they had fun. Because at the end of the day people swim at night. And they jump in the water when they are drunk. That’s chartering. That’s yachting. I think I would handle it a little differently.”

During #WWHL, @CaptSandyYawn shared her reaction to the Delores drama from #BelowDeck's previous season: "I wasn't there, but I would never talk to a guest like that." ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/rca7i1HILX — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 29, 2021

Fans rip Captain Sandy for shading Captain Glenn and Captain Lee

Twitter was on fire with users sharing their reaction to Captain Sandy shading Captain Glenn and Captain Lee.

The social media world wasn’t happy with her disrespecting them to make herself look better. After all, it’s no secret viewers are not big Captain Sandy fans, especially after Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Several users called out Captain Sandy for her shady words about Captain Lee.

Other users made it clear that Captain Sandy had crossed a line by dissing Captain Glenn, who never says a bad word about anyone.

Yes, social media is up in arms over what Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn said about Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard and Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach.

The new season of Below Deck Mediterranean has only just begun, but viewers are already outraged over something Captain Sandy did. It’s going to be one entertaining season, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.