Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Are Captain Glenn Shephard and Sydney Zaruba dating? Here’s what we know

Captain Glenn and Sydney have left fans quite confused regarding their relationship status. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Captain Glenn Shephard, and Sydney Zaruba have sparked dating rumors.

Captain Glenn and Sydney both played coy about their love lives at the Season 2 reunion show. Sydney admitted to having a captain boyfriend being based in Palma, Spain. The beloved captain, also based on Palma, simply joked he’s not married or celibate.

Thanks to their vague details and Sydney praising Captain Glenn on social media, rumors started swirling they were a couple.

Captain Glenn adds fuel to Sydney dating rumors

An Instagram post from Captain Glenn added fuel to the rumors he was dating Sydney. The captain shared a photo of them together with the caption, “I guess the news is out.”

However, a couple of hours later, Captain Glen revamped his caption, declaring it a joke.

“I guess the news is out. And the news is: Syd and I are great friends. And she’s dating a captain. A different Captain,” he wrote.

Sydney denies Captain Glenn is her boyfriend

After the captain debunked the rumors, Sydney took to Instagram Stories to shed some light on her mysterious man.

“No Captain Glenn Shephard and I are not a couple. Though any lady would be lucky to have him! Sorry for trolling you guys it was too good to pass up,” she wrote. “My partner is very private, doesn’t like the limelight, so to respect his privacy, I won’t share any photos of him, but he did take this photo, though. He’s very sweet, and I am very lucky to have such a great person in my life.”

Sydney went on to gush over her boyfriend. The yachtie called him one of the best humans who has continuously supported her. They are a very happy yachtie couple.

The message aligns with what Sydney the little tidbit she shared about her guy on Hannah Ferrier’s podcast Dear Diary, You’re Effed!.

Although Captain Glenn and Sydney have denied any romantic involvement, some think it’s merely a tactic to do damage control to keep the relationship out of the spotlight. Below Deck alum, Adriene Gang is one of those people.

So, what is the answer to the question are Sydney Zaruba and Captain Glenn Shephard dating? Only they and perhaps those close to them know the truth.

They very well could be dating and just want to keep the relationship quiet for their own reasons. However, Sydney and Captain Glenn could also be good friends, who happily played a prank on Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

What you think, are they dating or not?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.