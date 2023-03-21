Below Deck Season 10 has wrapped up its run on Bravo, and that means Below Deck Sailing Yacht will hit the airwaves soon.

This week, Captain Lee Rosbach and the St. David crew said goodbye after a very drama-filled season.

As some rumors said it was Captain Lee’s final episode, something he has denied, there’s some good news for Below Deck viewers.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s highly anticipated return will happen with Captain Glenn Shephard and his dream team.

Yes, fan favorites Colin MacRae, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher are all returning for Season 4 of the sailing show.

So, when can fans expect them back on the small screen? Let’s take a look.

When does Below Deck Sailing Yacht start?

The wait’s almost over for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Although a Below Deck Season 10 reunion show was scrapped, it will still be a couple of weeks before the Parsifal III is back.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 stars on Monday, April 10 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Luckily the wait will be worth it as the trailer teases even more drama and shenanigans than Season 3. Who ever thought that would be possible?

The sailing show does get better each season, and with Daisy, Colin, and Gary back, its means even more juicy entertainment.

Colin and Daisy hook up, which brings tension between them and Gary, who made out with Daisy during Season 3 and has a crush on her.

As for why it will still be a couple of weeks, that’s unclear at this time since Summer House reruns are slated in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht time slot until the new season drops.

What do we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Captain Glenn teased that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 would be a great season. However, the beloved captain didn’t give any teasers away.

The new cast has been introduced, and since there are four returning cast members, that leaves five newbies to add to the mix.

Side note, one of them, a deckhand named Alex, is currently filming Winter House with a couple of Below Deck Med alums. Alex is the one in the trailer ready to have a hot European summer.

The trailer also reveals that Parsifal III faces danger as the sailing vessel gets entangled with another yacht. Season 2 and Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht each featured damage done to the vessel via crashes and anchor-dragging incidents.

Stay tuned because more details on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 should come to light soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.