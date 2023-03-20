Captain Lee reacts to Below Deck exit and Watch What Happens Live goodbye special

Captain Lee Rsobah has reacted to the rumors that he’s exiting Below Deck, and a Watch What Happens Live goodbye episode honoring him will air soon.

Below Deck Season 10 comes to an end tonight with speculation it will be Captain Lee’s swan song on the show.

The rumor mill has been running wild the past couple of months that Captain Lee was not asked back for Season 11 with Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge stepping in to fill his shoes.

This comes after Captain Lee left Season 10 temporarily to focus on his health issues, and Captain Sandy Yawn came in to film for him.

Captain Lee had previously teased his future on the show amid these allegations.

Now the stud of the sea has spoken out again as a special honoring him is reportedly in the works.

Captain Lee Rosbach addresses Below Deck rumors

On Twitter, a fan begged the beloved captain not to leave Below Deck ahead of the Season 10 finale.

“I haven’t retired, in spite of what’s been reported by sources,” Captain Lee responded.

The response did nothing to set the records straight on his not being on Below Deck Season 11. After all, his saying he’s not retiring doesn’t mean the same as he’s not leaving the show.

It’s on par for the course to keep quiet if he’s returning for another season until the trailer drops.

However, last year, Eddie Lucas had no problem putting Bravo on last over low pay while admitting he was not asked for Season 10. Perhaps Captain Lee will make an announcement once the season has ended.

The captain’s reply to not believe “sources” also hints there’s a lot more to his story. Maybe Captain Lee is launching another Below Deck spin-off or getting a different show at Bravo.

Watch What Happens Live tribute to Captain Lee is reportedly in the works

TV Deets recently reported that a Watch What Happens Live special honoring Captain Lee and his ten years on the show was happening. The outlet shared the episode was being filmed last weekend and would also feature a recap of Captain Lee’s time on the series.

As for when the WWHL special will air, that remains to be seen. Bravo likely won’t do anything until the network confirms Captain Kerry is taking over for Captain Lee, and that won’t happen until the Season 11 trailer drops next fall.

There’s a lot of speculation going on about Captain Lee Rosbach and his future on Below Deck. Captain Lee’s response to the buzzing rumor mill has added more confusion than answers.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.