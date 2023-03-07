Below Deck Season 10 finale and reunion show details

Captain Lee Rosbach has returned to Below Deck Season 10 to finish what he started.

The stud of the sea coming back has Below Deck fans buzzing about the Season 10 finale and reunion show.

After all, Captain Lee’s first episode back was Episode 15 of the season.

That means the end of Below Deck Season 10 is on the horizon.

There were a couple of clues as to when the season will take its final bow during the most recent episode, which gives insight into the reunion.

Let’s take a look a what we know about both of those hot topics.

When is the Below Deck Season 10 finale?

There are two episodes of Below Deck left in Season 10. The most recent episode featured charter number eight, a two-day charter that was almost over when the episode ended.

Thanks to a preview for Episode 16, Below Deck viewers know that a new group of guests boards the St. David next week. Those guests would be charter number nine, which is usually the number of charters on the hit-yachting show.

So, all that means is that the Below Deck Season 10 finale will be on Monday, March 20. However, fans should not worry because the drama isn’t dialing down just because the season is nearing the end.

The flirtiness between Leigh-Ann Smith and Ben Willoughby will certainly keep viewers entertained especially considering his feelings for Camille Lamb and Leigh-Ann not caring about that at all.

Below Deck Season 10 reunion news

Based on the finale date, a reunion show for Below Deck Season 10 should air on Monday, March 27. There have been mixed messages regarding whether or not the St. David crew will be coming together to dish on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season.

Andy Cohen recently asked for questions from Below Deck fans for the Season 10 cast. A couple of days later, though fired stew Alissa Humber shared an Instagram Story declaring the reunion was canceled.

Alissa’s IG Story was allegedly from a Bravo PR person declaring that due to scheduling conflicts with the cast, a reunion would not happen.

As of this writing, nothing else has been said about the Below Deck Season 10 reunion, but that’s not a surprise.

Neither Below Deck Down Under nor Below Deck Adventure had reunion shows for their seasons, and there was no official word on them not happening or why the reunion shows were nixed.

Only time will tell if the St. David crew gets their Season 10 cast gathering. In the meantime, enjoy the final two episodes of the season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.