Below Deck fans react to Captain Lee Rosbach exit news and Captain Kerry Titheradge as his replacement

Below Deck fans are speaking out after the rumor mill went wild that Captain Kerry Titheradge will replace Captain Lee Rosbach for Season 11 of the show.

This week, insiders close to production spilled that Captain Lee was exiting Below Deck after 10 years on the OG and that Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry was taking over for him.

Filming for Season 11 of Below Deck kicked off this week, too, adding more fuel to the fire of these rumors.

As of this writing, Captain Lee, Captain Kerry, and Bravo have remained silent on the subject, so nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, Below Deck fans are sharing their thoughts on the captain switcheroo.

Let’s see what they are saying.

Below Deck fans react to Captain Lee Rosbach exit news

Twitter has been buzzing up a storm about the news that Captain Lee won’t be back for Below Deck Season 11. After all, it was only months ago that the stud of the sea shut down retirement rumors and expressed his desire to continue on with the show.

There’s no question that Below Deck fans love Captain Lee. That was evident by one tweet that declared, “Below Deck is nothing without Captain Lee,” and called the captain “irreplaceable.”

A different Twitter user was so affected by the news that the Below Deck fan will no longer be turning in without Captain Lee.

There was also the tweet with one user expressing reluctantly to believe the news that Captain Lee was out and Captain Kerry was in.

What are Below Deck fans saying about Captain Kerry take over for Season 11?

Captain Lee endured a lot of love on social media but so did his rumored replacement, Captain Kerry.

Although Below Deck fans will greatly miss Captain Lee, it seems the Below Deck Adventure star has been deemed a suitable replacement.

One user was “down” for Captain Kerry being on the show, while another expressed excitement for him and a different tweet that Captain Lee was the “GOAT,” but Captain Kerry was up there too.

Other thoughts on the hot topic include one who admitted they might give the show a chance without Captain Lee since Captain Kerry will be at the helm. However, one user was simply thrilled that Captain Sandy Yawn wasn’t taking over as she did on Below Deck Season 10.

The rumored Below Deck captain switch-up has people buzzing. As Season 11 filming continues through March, hopefully, more details will be confirmed on this hot topic.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.