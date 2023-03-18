Is Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood filming Winter House with Malia White?

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood has joined her good friend Malia White in filming Winter House.

When they appeared on Below Deck Med Season 6 together, Malia and Katie became fast friends.

They have continued to work together in yachting after the show wrapped.

The two pals recently launched a podcast, 30, Flirty, And Flying.

Now it appears that Kate and Malia have teamed up for reality television again.

This time, they won’t be yachting or on a boat but rather living with other Bravo stars.

Is Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood filming Winter House?

Last week Monsters and Critics reported that Malia and Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber were supposedly filming Winter House Season 3. At the time, it was believed more Below Deck stars would be joining the cast.

Winter House is currently being filmed in Colorado, with several sightings of the cast with cameras around them. Malia has posted from Colorado a few times since filming began.

However, it turns out she’s not alone. Katie took to her Instagram Story to reveal she was in Colorado with Malia. They posed for a photo that looked like they were all decked up for a night out or just returning from a night out.

The Instagram account @bravobygays shared the news about Katie and the IG Story.

As for Rhylee, there hasn’t been any confirmation, nor has she posted that she was in Colorado.

Are other Below Deck stars filming Winter House Season 3?

Rhylee may not be a sure thing on Winter House, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 newbie Alex Propson and more have been confirmed as filming the show. Alex was spotted with Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Danielle Olivera and Family Karma’s Brian Benni.

By the time Winter House hits Bravo airwaves, Below Deck fans will know Alex better. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 kicks off next month, with Alex and company bringing the drama to the next level.

Although not Below Deck related, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz was spotted filming amid Scandoval. It’s unclear how long Tom will be around because the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show is slated to film next week.

Below Deck Med besties Malia White and Katie Flood will be back on the small screen again this year. A premiere date for Winter House Season 3 has yet to be released. However, in the past, the show aired in the fall.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo.