Below Deck alums Malia White and Katie Flood launch new podcast

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Malia White and Katie Flood love working together so much they have just announced a fun new project.

Katie and Malia met while filming Below Deck Med Season 6 and became fast friends.

They even spent the better part of last year working together on a yacht, following Katie’s break from the industry after appearing on the hit yachting show.

The two friends are often featured on each other’s social media accounts, and Katie was even a guest on Malia’s Total Ship Show podcast.

Now Malia and Katie have just announced their next venture together, focusing on where they are today.

Yes, the duo have become the latest cast members from Below Deck to launch a podcast. However, it won’t focus on the show but rather on the personal side of the ladies.

Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White launch the 30 Flirty & Flying podcast

Today Katie used Instagram to drop the news that she and Malia teamed up for a different type of podcast. It will focus on the two single ladies as they travel the world. Malia confirmed her break up with Jake Baker in December 2022.

Malia and Katie are both in their 30s and want to take listeners along on their journey of breaking the rules, various travel stories, and tips for traveling alone as a woman. They will also focus on dating life, including revealing very personal stories and tips for living one’s best single life.

“Lovers it’s premier day for 30, flirty & flying. We are super excited to take you on the road with us and share the good, bad and the ugly when it comes to single women in their 30s traveling all over the world breaking the rules of society,” Kate captioned an IG video clip teaser for the podcast.

She also encouraged her 123,000 followers to subscribe to the podcast and the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel. Hurndat Media is behind 30 Flirty & Flying and Malia’s Total Ship Show, which just kicked off Season 3.

Malia also used social media to announce her new project with Katie, revealing the same information that the podcast was out today and where to find it.

“Can’t wait to hear what you guys think! 🎙️✈️❤️#podcast #podcasting #travel #travelpodcast #yachting #belowdeck #yachties #stories,” she also wrote as part of her caption.

Malia and Kate open up about new podcast

In a YouTube video, Katie and Malia gave a little introduction to 30 Flirty & Flying. Katie admitted it came about randomly, but it suited them and the questions they get asked because of their unconventional lifestyles.

Malia spilled they will talk about real-life yachting. However, they also dish their travel adventures during their downtime.

The two women will talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of living their lives in yachting and traveling all the time. It can be very lonely and, of course, hard to have a significant other.

Malia White and Katie Flood are putting it all out there in their new podcast. They have a lot to say to empower and help women, and that will be a continued theme on 30 Flirty & Flying.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.