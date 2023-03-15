Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premiere date, trailer, a Colin and Daisy hook up, and more details

Bravo has finally revealed details about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and wow, it was worth the wait.

After months of speculation and anticipation, the trailer for Season 4 has dropped, revealing Captain Glenn Shephard returning with some familiar faces.

It was previously leaked that Daisy Kelliher and Gary King were back for their third stint on the sailing show.

The rumor mill was running rapidly after that, and people speculated that Colin MacRae would not join his two pals for another season.

Thankfully, that was just a rumor!

Colin, Gary, and Daisy will join Captain Glenn for another season, but this time around, the three amigos’ friendship is in jeopardy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 trailer teases so much crew drama

The Parsifal III crew once again looks like it is bringing the drama and sailing yacht scariness to the hit Bravo show.

Taking place in Sardinia, Italy, the crew was ready to make some money and make out. In true Gary fashion, he insisted he has changed his womanizing ways and is focused on work. Cue Gary making out with a couple of female crewmembers.

Nope, Daisy isn’t one of them, as she locked lips with Colin more than once. They even ended up in crew bunk together doing more than kissing.

That brought tension between Gary and Colin and Gary and Daisy. Gary accused Daisy of being spiteful and hooking up with Colin just to spite and hurt him.

It seems the new group of yachties were ready for a fun summer as deckhand Alex Propson and stew Madison “Mads” Herrera were ready to get frisky and not just with each other. Oh yes, there will be love triangles and crew messiness galore.

Aside from the romance aspect, the Parsifal III crew faced other obstacles during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

The interior dealt with some major heeling when the sails were up, and it caused a slew of problems. Meanwhile, the exterior crew struggled with deckhand Chase Lemacks questioning whether he belongs on the sailing vessel.

There were plenty of unhappy guests, angry moments, and crying on the show too. Plus, it wouldn’t be Below Deck Sailing Yacht without some anchor dragging or dock-hitting moments. This one sees the Parsifal III sailing yacht appearing to collide with another yacht.

It’s going to be another must-see season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and the wait’s almost over. Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo and it will drop on Peacock the next day.

Captain Glenn Shephard recently teased the new season. Based on the trailer, he was so right about it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.