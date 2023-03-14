Captain Glenn Shephard teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht: ‘It’s gonna be a great season’

Captain Glenn Shepard has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a little teaser about Season 4 to tide them over until more details are dropped.

Below Deck Season 10 only has a couple of episodes left, which means Below Deck Sailing Yacht should be up next on Bravo airwaves.

The sailing show became a hit following Season 2 after the Below Deck spin-off was revamped.

Now as fans wait for Season 4 news, it seems they aren’t the only ones anxious for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Captain Glenn is, too, and he has a few things to say about it.

Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share some thoughts in a promotion for Season 1 landing on Netflix.

Captain Glenn Shephard teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

In the video, the beloved captain stood on Parsifal III with stunning views of Spain. Captain Glenn shared he’s getting ready to take a few months off after being back on the sailing yacht since December.

The captain let his 202,000 followers know that Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht can be found on Netflix. At this time, only the first season can be found, but Captain Glenn hopes Season 2 and Season 3 will be added soon.

Then Captain Glenn reiterated that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was announced last October at BravoCon before getting to the good stuff.

“I have a feeling it should be coming soon, you know, don’t quote me because I don’t know that for a fact, but I have a feeling it is,” he stated. “I think it’s gonna be a great season.”

Although Captain Glenn’s taking some time off from Parsifal III, he did mention he will be back on the sailing yacht in June or July. The timing means Captain Glenn will be back at the helm for Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which should begin filming at the end of July.

In the meantime, the captain will also be promoting Below Deck sailing Yacht Season 4 during his time away from Parsifal III.

What can fans expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Details about the upcoming season of the sailing show have been kept under wraps because that’s the Bravo way. However, last summer, photos were leaked that confirmed Daisy Kelliher and Gary King will be back for another season.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Colin MacRae will be joining his two pals. There were no pictures of him, and at the time, he was traveling.

Aside from that and Captain Glenn Shephard declaring it’s going to be good, not too much else is known right now. If the last couple of seasons are any indication, Season 4 should be crazy because each season seems to bring more shenanigans.

Stay tuned as more news about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 should drop soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.