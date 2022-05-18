Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn reveals Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares’ co-parenting status

Captain Glenn has spilled some tea on where Dani and Jean-Luc stand today. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has weighed in on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares’ co-parenting status nearly a year after baby Lilly was born.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht gave fans the boatmance of Dani and Jean-Luc. Months after filming ended, Dani revealed she was pregnant while the season played out on Bravo airwaves.

Dani kept the identity of the father a secret for months. However, it didn’t take Below Deck fans long to figure out the timing put Jean-Luc at the top of the baby daddy list.

At the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion show, the paternity drama between Jean-Luc and Dani came to light. Jean-Luc kicked off 2022 by confirming he was Lilly’s father and hoped to co-parent with Dani for his daughter’s sake.

What did Captain Glenn say about Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares’ co-parenting status?

Captain Glenn Shephard has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans an update on whether Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares are co-parenting their daughter together. The captain’s information is quite different than what Dani alluded to a couple of months ago when discussing life as a single mom.

This week Captain Glenn was one of many from the Below Deck family to hit up New York City for a Bravo event. It was there that the captain gave an update on where Dani and Jean-Luc stand today in terms of parenting Lilly.

“I know that [Jean-Luc} has some involvement now with [his and Dani’s] baby. I heard that he’s setting up a college fund and that he talks to her regularly on zoom because they’re far apart,” Captain Glenn shared with Us Weekly. “[Dani is] in Australia and his boat is in the states. He has to keep working obviously and I don’t think he can go to Australia and start a job.”

The captain went on to explain how he learned the details of where former exes stand with each other today.

“I was asking someone what’s his involvement because it’s been a while. Personally, I think he should do more. But I don’t know all the details. I’m not that close with them so I can’t really speak to it,” he shared with the weekly magazine.

What have Dani and Jean-Luc said about their co-parenting relationship?

Although Jean-Luc used social media to confirm he was Lilly’s father, he and Dani have remained quiet on the subject since then.

Throughout the paternity drama, Dani has worked hard to keep things as private as possible for her daughter. Dani often shares photos and stories of her daughter but never speaks about her ex.

As for Jean-Luc, he has not mentioned anything about Lilly or Dani since his paternity confirmation. The deckhand rarely posts on social media, but when he does, it’s all about his travels and yachting.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.