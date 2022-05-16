Below Deck stars meet up for New York City event

New York City fun was had by several Below Deck cast members this weekend. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck family spent time together over the weekend as several members from the hit yachting franchise gathered in New York City.

Current and former crew members from Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Mediterranean met up in the Big Apple for drinks, fun, a concert, and a Bravo event. It’s upfronts season, which is essentially when networks bring out their stars to get advertisers to spend money.

Hot on the heels of Eddie Lucas opening up about Bravo pay issues concerning the Below Deck franchise, the network has put some fan favorites from the three shows on display. No doubt the guestlist for the event was planned long before Eddie’s words, but it’s still quite interesting timing nonetheless.

Which Below Deck stars were in New York City?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stars, Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard were both in NYC. Below Deck Mediterranean alums Colin Macy-O’Toole and Malia White joined them. Below Deck fan favorite chef Rachel Hargrove was also on hand for the star-studded trip.

Colin used Instagram Stories to highlight a couple of moments in the Big Apple. One picture featured him with Daisy, which Colin captioned, “When you find the only person more Irish than yourself.”

The next photo was a group shot that included Colin, chef Rachel, and Captain Glenn. Colin tagged Radio City Music Hall revealing that’s where the event was taking place.

Pic credit: @colin_macyotoole/Instagram

Chef Rachel also used Instagram Stories to share who she was hanging with from the Below Deck family. The first image was of her with Malia. They are both smiling, and no caption was provided.

Another photo was Rachel with Colin, again smiling and not captioned.

Pic credit: @chefrachelhargrove/Instagram

What other photos did Below Deck stars share from the NYC trip?

Captain Glenn took to Instagram to share a photo of him exploring the sights of the city.

“Have Passport, Will Travel. New York, New York Just now,” he captioned a photo of himself in Times Square.

Malia brought along her boyfriend, Jake Baker, who she met while filming Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. The happy couple attended Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Daisy shared a post of her all glammed up and ready to attend the upfront festivities.

The Below Deck family gathered in New York City to make a splash for advertisers and fans at a high-profile event. It looks like they had a ton of fun.

Last week Bravo confirmed more Below Deck is coming this year, including Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure.

It’s not often fans get to see so many Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med faces in one place. What a treat!