Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler channels Morticia Addams in barely there black dress

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum knows how to show off her sultry side. Pic credit: @07georgiarose/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler channels Morticia Addams in a barely-there, black dress that leaves little to the imagination.

Georgia was first introduced to Below Deck fans on Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The brunette beauty was a one-and-done season with the show, choosing to focus on her music career.

However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have several connections to the hit-yachting franchise. Recently Georgia reunited with her good friend and Below Deck Mediterranean star Zee Dempers at a music festival.

When she isn’t focused on music or having a good time, Georgia has been heating up social media with snaps that have her followers drooling.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler channels Morticia Addams in barely there black dress

Georgia used Instagram to let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans see a different side of herself than the yachtie side. She gave off Morticia Addams vibes in a sultry black dress, if you can call it that.

The skimpy outfit highlighted her assets in all the right places, with straps playing peek-a-boo with her boobs and toned tummy. Georgia shared two photos of herself in the dress to Instagram.

In the first picture, Georgia stares straight at the camera with a sultry look on her face. The next one features her leaning against a mirror, revealing the bottom part of her stress is sheer, showing off her backside.

“You may now call me Morticia 🖤Dress #morticiaaddams #addamsfamily #thelot #nightout #littleblackdress #grandpavilion #belowdeck,” read the caption on the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also credited photographer Zoë Skirrow for taking the stunning pictures and The Lot for the gorgeous dress.

What are some of Georgia’s other photos heating up social media?

Although music will always be her passion, Georgia has also created a name and brand for herself on social media.

In one snap, Georgia gets real about her healthy side while highlighting her flat abs and promoting Motherkind Co Body Gold Collagen.

Georgia isn’t the only Below Deck alum to show off their healthier side. Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger recently revealed her killer body as a result of her Pilates journey

Another post featured Georgia flaunting her killer body in a tiny swimsuit that showed off some side boob, her lean legs, and abs. Georgia’s kneeling on the beach with her hair over at one side with her arm resting on the same shoulder as she leers into the camera.

It’s not all serious and sexy poses for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty. Georgia got silly in one Instagram post where she was all bundled up in winter attire running on a boardwalk.

The odds are not great that Georgia Grobler will return to the Below Deck franchise. She appears to have left the yachtie world behind and isn’t looking back for a second.

Georgia joins Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale and Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek who aren’t afraid to steam ups things with their smoking hot looks.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.