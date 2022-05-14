Below Deck stars and fans respond to Eddie Lucas revealing Bravo pay discrepancies

There’s lots of discussion surrounding what Below Deck cast members get paid versus Real Housewives cast members. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stars and fans are responding to Eddie Lucas getting real about the frustrating pay discrepancies at Bravo.

How much the cast of the hit-yachting franchise makes has always been a hot topic for Below Deck fans. Since the yachties are performing a real job, they get a salary for their position and tips from the charter guests.

Plus, Bravo pays cast members a stipend to be on the show, just like most reality television shows. This week Eddie spoke out about how Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members earn peanuts compared to the Real Housewives cast members.

Eddie’s words sparked a debate as fans and members of the Below Deck family reacted to his remarks.

What is the Below Deck community saying about Bravo pay?

It didn’t take long for Eddie and his comments to begin to run wild on social media. There was a lot of debate regarding his remarks, especially because he also revealed he wasn’t asked back for Below Deck Season 10.

Below Deck fan Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared Eddie’s feelings on the fact that someone at Bravo’s is getting rich off the Below Deck franchise, but it isn’t the cast.

The comments section of the post showed former cast members speaking their minds on the subject.

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Jessica More called Eddie’s statement “facts,” while Tiffany Copeland commented on not getting residuals for reruns.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan declared Eddie was not wrong, and Dani Soares simply shared a couple of emojis to express her thoughts.

How did Below Deck fans react to Eddie’s news?

There were also several comments in the section of the Instagram post that were not from Below Deck alums. The reaction to Eddie putting Bravo on blast was mixed.

One user stated supported Eddie by calling the pay issue a shame, especially since the Below Deck stars work. Another pointed out Below Deck is more “real and interesting” than the Real Housewives franchises.

Not everyone showed Eddie support, with a user reminding Eddie not to bite the hand that feeds him, while a different one shared the importance of not burning bridges.

Eddie Lucas has made waves with week by bringing up the pay difference between Below Deck stars and Real Housewives stars.

The Bravo network has earned a name for itself thanks to the success of the Real Housewives franchise. However, Below Deck has become ratings gold for the network. It’s one reason Bravo just confirmed more shows are hitting the airwaves this year.

What do you think of Eddie’s pay frustration remarks?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.