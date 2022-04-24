Below Deck: Heather Chase and Kaylee Milligan are friendship goals in short shorts and tiny tops

Kaylee and Heather enjoy some fun in the sun. Pic credit: @milligans.island/Instagram

Below Deck alums, Heather Chase and Kaylee Milligan are friendship goals in short shorts and tiny tops as they take a break from work.

Kaylee and Heather were both introduced in Season 9 of Below Deck. Heather was the chief stew, who brought on her good friend Kaylee to replace stew Jessica Albert.

While Heather was at the center of major Below Deck drama after she said the N-word when singing a song with Rayna Lindsey, Kaylee didn’t get the chance to make her mark on the show. She was only there for a couple of days and on the show for less than a handful of episodes.

Heather Chase and Kaylee Milligan are friendship goals

The two yachties remain the best of friends, taking vacations together and recently working side by side again. Heather flaunted her killer body on a dream vacation.

Earlier this week, Kaylee took to Instagram to share three photos of them living their best life in the Bahamas.

Heather was decked out in short jean shorts showing off her long legs. She paired the shorts with a white halter top putting her toned tummy on display, and a white button-down shirt over it. A cowboy hat and flat strappy sandals completed Heather’s ensemble.

Kaylee opted for comfy white wide-leg pants that hugged her hips. She chose a blue tube top that showed off her flat stomach to complete her outfit. Like her friend, Kaylee also had a cowboy hat.

Three pictures feature the two friends laughing in various playful poses with the ocean and sunset giving off the perfect background.

“The yee to my haw 🍻 extremely happy to be working alongside @heatherkapiolani again ✨” Kaylee captioned the IG post.

Below Deck alums know how to have a good time

Heather and Kaylee have a good time together, whether working or playing. Proof of that comes from a Tik Tok video courtesy of Heather that includes Kaylee and some of her other pals.

“A whole lot of nonsense with my people makes a whole lot of sense 🎉🍻” Heather captioned the video.

Ahead of the Below Deck Season 9 reunion show, Kaylee revealed she and Heather taped the reunion together. They also slayed their looks, even doing their best model catwalk with champagne for the event.

Kaylee Milligan and Heather Chase from Below Deck continue to share their friendship with fans. As speculation mounts that Heather returns for Season 10, one has to wonder if Kaylee will be by her side.

After all, Kaylee didn’t get much of a chance on the hit show the first time around.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.