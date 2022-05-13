Bravo confirms more Below Deck shows are coming this year

Bravo continues to believe in the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo has given Below Deck fans a lot to look forward to this year, with three more shows from the hit yachting franchise to appear on the network this year.

The Below Deck franchise currently consists of the OG series, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Although Below Deck Down Under debuted this year, the Below Deck spinoff is a Peacock original, not a Bravo one.

As the yachting series continues to grow, Below Deck fans have gotten used to having new episodes of one of the three shows on Bravo airwaves all year long. Thanks to a recent announcement made by the network, that’s not going to change anytime soon.

Below Deck Med Season 7 and Below Deck Season 10 confirmed

This week Bravo confirmed that Below Deck Med Season 7 and Below Deck Season 10 are happening. Rumors surrounding both shows have been swirling for a while, but this was the first Bravo acknowledged the two renewals.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean will likely premiere this summer once Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 wraps up. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is past the mid-way point, which means news on the Below Deck Season 7 premiere should be released any day now.

Courtney Veale, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Zee Dempers are expected to return for the upcoming season of Below Deck Med.

Bravo’s confirmation of Below Deck Season 10 comes after Eddie Lucas dropped a couple of bombshells. Eddie spilled this week that he was not asked back and that the cast gets paid peanuts compared to the Real Housewives women.

There is speculation that Captain Sandy replaces Captain Lee Rosbach for part of Season 10 of Below Deck and that Heather Chase returns as chief stew.

Below Deck Adventure is coming soon too

The network also finally spilled a little tea on Below Deck Adventure, which was announced last spring. Bravo confirmed the new Below Deck spin-off will hit airwaves this fall.

As for when it will premiere, that remains to be seen. In the past, Below Deck has premiered in the fall. Either the OG series will be bumped, or the two will air simultaneously.

There’s a chance Below Deck Adventure will premiere while Below Deck Med is airing and continue partway through Below Deck.

Until a few months ago, Monday nights belonged to Below Deck, but Bravo changed that to make room for Summer House. Perhaps the network will revert back to Below Deck Mondays.

Whatever happens, Below Deck fans can expect new episodes of the OG series, Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Adventure to keep them entertained the rest of the year.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.