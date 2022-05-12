Colin MacRae responds to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans saying he needs more screen time

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers can’t get enough of Colin. Pic credit: Bravo

Colin MacRae has responded to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans saying he needs more screen time on the show.

The hunky chief engineer became a fan favorite when he joined the Below Deck spin-off on Season 2. Colin has been in a relationship for both seasons he’s been on the show, so no boatmances for him.

While Colin doesn’t create crew drama, he loves to watch it unfold. Over the past two seasons, Colin has become known for his hilarious one-liners and pot-stirring ways.

That’s one reason Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers want to get more screen time. The other is that he’s easy on the eyes.

Colin MacRae responds to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans who want him on screen more

There’s no question Colin doesn’t get nearly enough screen time. What Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers don’t see is that Colin spends most of his time in the engineering room away from the crew and guests. Since Colin is separated from the rest of the cast, he isn’t on camera as much.

The lack of airtime for the smoking hot engineer had social media buzzing this week, and Colin has responded to the noise.

“I am just having a little scroll through Instagram, and for all those people saying that they need to give me a little more screen on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, trust me, the show would be boring as f**k if they did that,” he shared in an Instagram video.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans disagree with Colin’s response

It’s hard to believe Colin would be boring. The guy always has the perfect comeback, especially when he’s talking to his good buddy Gary King.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans took to the comments section of Colin’s IG post to respectfully disagree with his message.

Alli Dore, who starred with Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, was the first to respond, giving him props for his one-liners.

Other comments disagreed with Colin’s words, while a different one commented on his looks and another simply said, “I’d watch it.”

There were even a couple of suggestions that Colin needed his own show, minus the guest and one with Gary King.

Colin MacRae may not think he needs more Below Deck Sailing Yacht screen time, but fans are here for it. Season 3 is half over, though, and based on the mid-season trailer it doesn’t seem fans will get their wish.

Perhaps Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will feature more of Colin if he returns for a third stint.

