Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae teases Season 3 gets ‘unpleasant’

Colin has spilled some tea on what’s coming up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hottie Colin MacRae has teased that the rest of Season 3 gets “nasty” and “unpleasant.”

Season 3 of the hit sailing show has been one roller coaster ride, and it’s only half over. One crew member, Tom Pearson, has already been fired, and another one, Gabriela Barragan, could be leaving very soon.

Colin has a warning for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers. As crew tension mounts, things get a whole lot worse.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae teases Season 3 gets ‘unpleasant’

This week Colin joined Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares for their IG series, Pita Party. Alli Dore was absent because her and her baby son River were sick.

During their chat, Colin spilled some tea on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy clearly knows what’s going down, but Dani was anxious to hear what Colin had to say.

“It gets really intense. It starts to get a bit nasty. And it does get a little bit unpleasant. And this isn’t unusual on superyachts. People have conflicts and disagreements. But the way it starts to go is a little bit disconcerting,” Colin expressed.

The chief engineer didn’t give any details, but Colin did share the most recent episode kicked off all the intensity headed fans way on the show.

What else did Colin say about Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 brought a lot of craziness to the Below Deck spin-off. It was one for the books with the Gary King, Alli, and Sydney Zaruba love triangle. Plus, Dani and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux, made history as the first Below Deck boatmance to result in a baby.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Colin, considerably more happened in Season 3 than in Season 2, and viewers won’t even get to see it all. He referenced Tom Pearson getting fired, declaring that much more went down than what played out on-screen.

“And yeah, the next few episodes will be quite interesting. This season so much happens, and so much is getting left out. I don’t remember it being like this on Season 2,” he stated.

One thing Colin could be referencing is claims that Bravo and Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers are hiding racial drama among the crew from fans.

It’s safe to say Colin is definitely referring to the interior tension between Ashley Marti and Gabriela. Even chef Marcos Spaziani has started to have issues with Gabriela. Speaking of the second stew, Colin also expressed viewers haven’t seen all the tension between Gabriela and Marcos that led to their fight at dinner.

As for other potential problems, Gary and Daisy are back to fighting, and the deck crew remains a man down.

Thanks to Colin MacRae, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know to brace themselves as Season 3 gets pretty intense and nasty.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.