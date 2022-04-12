Is Bravo twisting Below Deck Sailing Yacht narrative to ignore racial drama among crew?

New allegations have emerged about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 and what really goes down. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Bravo twisting the Below Deck Sailing Yacht narrative to ignore racial drama among crew members? That’s a question on some fans’ minds after new allegations about the Below Deck spin-off come to light.

On the most recent episode, producers appeared to set the stage for second stew Gabriela Barragan to exit the show on her own accord. Gabriela confided her stress and anxiety in Ashley Marti, making it seem like Gabriela may leave for mental health reasons.

The stew leaving Parsifal III appears all but certain. However, new details have emerged that are beginning to question if the real reason Gabriela leaves the show is being hidden from Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers.

Is Bravo ignoring Below Deck Sailing Yacht racial tension among crew?

All About The Tea has an insider that has spilled things that are allegedly not as they seem on the hit sailing show.

The unnamed source close to production shared that an unacceptable racial comment was made about one crew member. Instead of having backlash, like with Below Deck Season 9, the network and producers have allegedly chosen not even to acknowledge the issue.

Gabriela and chief stew Daisy Kelliher are reportedly at the heart of the conflict, but viewers will never see it. Allegedly Daisy remarked on Gabriela’s hair, leading to racial tension.

“Daisy also made other racial comments that will not be aired in order to preserve her reputation as well as the reputation of Bravo and BSY,” the insider shared with the website.

The news comes hot on the heels of a blind item from Crazy Days and Nights, which alleges producers want fans of a popular show to believe the loss of a cast member midway through the season is because of mental health reasons. However, the cast member really left because a “star of the spin-off told the racially mixed cast member that her hair reminded the star of a “porcupine.”

Although Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn’t mentioned in the blind item, it does align with what All About The Tea reported.

Are producers trying to avoid a repeat of Below Deck Season 9?

It’s no secret Below Deck Season 9 was riddled with racial tension because Heather Chase said the N-word to Rayna Lindsey. Bravo never issued a statement or acknowledged the situation, which angered Below Deck fans.

Eddie Lucas declared he wasn’t supposed to talk about it on camera, while Rayna called for the show to be canceled over how the indecent was handled. The fallout shined an extremely bad light on the hit-yachting show.

If these allegations about racial drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht are true, producers not airing them likely has to do with them avoiding a repeat of Season 9 of Below Deck.

Stayed tuned because it sounds like the second half of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is riddled with on-screen and off-screen drama.

