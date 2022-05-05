Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae and Tom Pearson’s close friendship – See their behind the scenes bond

There’s a whole lot more to the friendship Tom and Colin developed that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t see on-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stars Colin MacRae and Tom Pearson’s close friendship has become evident since Tom was fired from the show.

Tom and Colin interacted while the deckhand was aboard Parsifal III. The hunky engineer listened to Tom while also trying to help teach him about sailing.

It’s no secret Tom’s time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht came to an abrupt end after the anchor dragging incident. Captain Glenn Shephard fired Tom, a first for the sailing show.

After his departure, Tom apologized publicly to the crew, and many of them accepted it and showed love for him. Colin was one of those crew members who has been fiercely supporting Tom since he left.

Colin MacRae shares a behind the scenes moment with friend Tom Pearson

One thing that wasn’t made crystal clear from watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht was the close friendship Colin, and Tom formed.

A few days ago, Colin took to Instagram to share a special moment with his followers. The post focused on the rarity that is downtime on the show and luxury sailing yachts in general.

Colin chose to highlight a moment he shared with the deckhand.

“This was one of those moments when @tompearsonn and I finished repairing the main sail, and instead of climbing straight down, took 10 minutes sit on the boom and chat about life and how lucky we are to be in such an incredible place, all the while the guests are getting served a 5-star meal on the aft deck by the one and only @chefmarcospaziani. This footage means nothing to anyone else, and it didn’t make the cut, but the memory of this moment will be with me forever,” Colin wrote in part of the lengthy caption.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Tom gives a shout out to Colin

As mentioned above, Colin has been showing his support for Tom after the latter was fired. Tom recently used social media to show just how much his friendship with Colin means to him.

“I think everyone will agree with me when I say this chap is a living legend ! He’s been a great friend during and post filming and I look forward to visiting PARLAY and the crew in the near future 🏴‍☠️C dawggggggg” Tom captioned a couple of photos of him with Colin.

The deckhand also showed the lighter and more fun side the two of them had together in an IG post that also included the newly departed Gabriela Barragan and chef Marcos Spaziani. They are having fun in a van singing a song about how Daisy Kelliher needs to get laid.

Friendships emerge all the time between crew members in the Below Deck family. Tom Pearson and Colin MacRae are the latest to develop a close bond while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

