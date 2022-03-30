Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Tom Pearson apologizes to crew for anchor dragging drama and his costars react to it

Tom has dreaded having to rewatch the show but is owning up to his mistakes. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Tom Pearson has apologized to the rest of the crew for his part in the anchor dragging incident, and some of his colleagues have reacted to it.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht did not feature Tom in the best light. Tom was in denial about how his anchor watch impacted Parsifal III, almost being shipwrecked. Then the deckhand got drunk and was beyond out of control berating Ashley Marti.

Yes, Ashley throwing herself at Gary King after having sex with Tom was not cool. However, he did cross a line.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were left with a cliff-hanger wondering if Captain Glenn Shephard will fire Tom. In light of recent events on the show, Tom has taken the time to apologize to his colleagues.

Tom Pearson apologizes to the crew and takes responsibility for his actions

Last week Tom revealed on the Pita Party IG series that the anchor watch incident was a turning point for him on the show. Tom also admitted he was worried about backlash from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

On Tuesday, Tom took to social media to address what went down on the sailing yacht and own his actions.

“First of all I’d like to start with saying I completely 100% take responsibility for what happened That night, I have no excuses and I blame no one but myself. At the beginning I will admit I went into straight denial and didn’t want to think of the possibility that I could of caused a very serious situation,” he began a very lengthy message captioning a picture of him with his crewmates.

Then Tom addressed his Season 3 cast members personally with a public apology. The deckhand explained he did apologize on the night things went away but wanted to again.

“I would like to apologize, to the crew for putting you through that uncomfortable situation and to the guests we had onboard I really hope you know my apology is sincere and you deserved better from me that night,” Tom shared.

It’s no secret Tom was distracted that night and not just by Ashley. Tom was dealing with his best friend’s father being on life support back home. The situation weighed heavily on him.

Tom ended his Instagram post by sharing the experience will stay with him forever, and he will continue to grow from it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew react to Tom’s apology

The comments section of Tom’s post featured several of his Season 3 colleagues responding to his message to them.

Daisy Kelliher, Ashley, Kelsie Goglia, and Colin MacRae all showed love for Tom with to-the-point replies.

Pic credit: @tompearsonn/Instagram

Chef Marcos Spaziani and Gabriela Barragan chose to write more meaningful replies to show Tom they support him.

Pic credit: @tompearsonn/Instagram

As of this writing, Gary and Captain Glenn have not responded to Tom Pearson’s apology for his actions on the hit yachting show.

What do you think of Tom’s message to his Parsifal III colleagues?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.