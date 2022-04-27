Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher shuts down trolls blaming her for Gabriela and Ashley’s drama

Daisy is not here for the haters attacking her chief stew abilities. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has shut down trolls blaming her for Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti’s drama.

Season 3 of the hit sailing show has focused on the tension between the two stews. As fans know, Gabriela chose to leave in the most recent episode for her own mental health reasons.

Ahead of the season, Daisy teased the interior crew tension was hard for her to deal with, mainly because neither would talk to her. Daisy has often expressed she did like both girls, but they were too competitive with each other, which got in the way of them working.

Daisy Kelliher shuts down trolls blaming her for Gabriela and Ashley’s drama

When Gabriela chose to leave Parsifal III, some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t feel like Daisy did enough to support the second stew.

Daisy did recently defend Ashley, ratting out Gabriela to her. However, the chief stew expressed her standing up for Ashley had nothing to do with how she felt about Gabriela.

Twitter thought didn’t see things that way with one user claiming Daisy saw the toxic dynamic between her two stews and did nothing. The Irish beauty stood up for herself and clapped back at the troll.

“Actually I did u have no idea what those girls put me through sheer anxiety didn’t sleep for weeks. U don’t see most of it. Also NOT my job to baby sit I’m there to look after paying guests. So not sure how all their behaviour became my fault while I was just trying to do my job,” Daisy wrote.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Twitter

Did Daisy have Gabriela’s back?

One topic that kept coming up on Twitter is opinions regarding how Daisy didn’t have Gabriela’s back or rather how the show at least made it seem that way.

When a user explained called out Daisy for not managing her team, she also stood up for her actions.

“If someone wanted to file an official complaint there are systems in place. But yeah your right as long as I’m chief stew on my boat I will NOT be taking sides lik a bunch of 15 year olds,” she Tweeted.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Twitter

The haters may be putting Daisy Kelliher in the hot set, but stew Gabriela Barragan has not. Gabriela addressed racial rumors and defended Daisy following her Below Deck Sailing Yacht exit.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer, it’s pretty clear that the new stew Scarlett Bentley isn’t going to ease the interior tension for Daisy or the rest of the crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.