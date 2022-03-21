Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher talks handling tension between Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan

Things get a lot worse for Daisy and her interior team on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher talks about handling the tension between Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan during Season 3.

The second time on the hit sailing show was quite a different experience for Daisy. In Season 2, Daisy, Alli Dore, and Dani Soares became very close. They worked exceptionally well together, with Dani helping out the greener Alli.

However, Season 3 has brought a new dynamic to the interior team. It’s the kind of atmosphere Below Deck fans are used to seeing on the hit-yachting franchise.

Daisy Kelliher talks about handling the tension between Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan

The chief stew revealed on the So Dramatic podcast that rank was the problem. Gabriela and Ashely’s problems stem from rank. Daisy explained that it was a weird situation that impacted a lot of the season.

“It was a very weird situation. I’ve never been in that situation,” Daisy shared. “They seemed incredibly obsessed, both of them with their positions. They were both incredible stews. It was unfortunate. I felt that they couldn’t see the bigger picture and concentrate on their jobs rather than … Yeah, they were very obsessed with their title, which I’ve never seen before.”

Daisy admitted that she wished Ashley and Gabriela were as concerned about their jobs as they were about their ranks. The entire situation was beyond frustrating for Daisy, who called dealing with them challenging.

Despite the struggles Daisy endures this season, she has no ill will toward Gabriela or Ashley.

“They’re both great girls, and I loved working with them both. And you know happy to work with either of them again in the future, but it was not easy for me, for sure. And I think for the rest of the crew as well, to have to deal with their bulls**t,” the Irish beauty spilled on the podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview teases Daisy’s mounting frustration

In the preview clip for the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the crew no longer has to deal with Chuck Sanders and Erica Rose. Daisy has a new issue stressing her out, though.

After Gabriela asks Ashley if she finished her to-do list, Ashley goes down and complains to Daisy. Ashley praised Daisy and her leadership style, but she isn’t here for how Gabriela leads.

Daisy reminds Ashley that everyone on the crew has to take orders they don’t like at some point. The chief stew also explains when Ashley becomes second stew or chief stew, she can choose how to lead.

In a confessional, Daisy accuses Ashley of acting like a “12-year-old kid and they think they’re 18.”

The interior drama involving Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti heats up, leaving Daisy Kelliher annoyed. To watch the full preview clip, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.