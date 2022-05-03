Gabriela Barragan opens up about Below Deck Sailing Yacht exit, shares what happened with chef Marcos Spaziani

Gabriela is getting real about her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and her feud with chef Marcos. Pic credit: Bravo

Gabriela Barragan has opened up about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht exit and shared what really happened with chef Marcos Spaziani.

For her own mental health, the stew chose to leave the hit sailing show at the end of Season 3, Episode 9. Since then, Gabriela has spoken out on the alleged racial rumors and stood up for chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

Gabriela also confirmed her relationship with Below Deck Season 9 hottie Wes O’Dell. The Bravo personality has shed light on why she chose to leave and how she feels about that decision today.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan opens up about exiting the show

After her final episode aired, Gabriela stopped by the Gangplank Report podcast to chat with Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and Bravo superfan Jen Bennington.

Although Gabriela remains friendly with most of the crew, she was really close with Gary King, Kelsie Goglia, and Tom Pearson. One big reason for Gabriela leaving Parsifal III was her not feeling like she was part of the crew.

The stew didn’t hesitate to open up about the work environment, which was not great, thanks to Ashley Marti bad-mouthing her to the rest of the crew from day one. At the time, though, Gabriela had no idea Ashley was working so hard to turn people against her.

“I had no idea she was poisoning the well and getting in everyone’s ear and changing their perceptions of me. Which explains why some of them weren’t really giving me a chance or trying to get to know me. Because it seemed like they were all pretty much listening to her. And no one came to me to see my side,” Gabriela expressed.

While she does regret her behavior, especially when she got drunk and angry, Gabriela admitted her spirit was broken by the end of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint.

“They broke my spirit, and I disappointed myself and let myself down. And I just felt like I’m better than this,” she spilled.

What really happened between Gabriela and chef Marcos Spaziani?

There’s no question that chef Marcos Spaziani and Gabriela had a tense time aboard the luxury sailing yacht.

Gabriela declared the simple fact was that she annoyed him. She doesn’t know why but did share that chef Marcos was very dismissive of her on and off the clock.

“Stop trying to paint me as an evil person just because you don’t understand my humor. It’s not that serious,” Gabriela dished.

The yachtie also explained Marcos reached out to her a few times after filming ended. Gabriela shared he apologized to her and even said they should meet up.

However, things took a turn, and Marcos suddenly spotted messaging her. The chef even unfollowed Gabriela on social media.

Gabriela Barragan has left Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She’s ready to sit back and watch the rest of the season unfold without her. Based on the mid-season trailer is going to be a wild ride.

