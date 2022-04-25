Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gabriela Barragan is dating Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell – See exclusive photos

Gabriela confirmed her romance with Wes after months of romance rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gabriela Barragan has confirmed she’s dating Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell.

Gabriela appears on Season 3 of the hit sailing show, while Wes was a deckhand on Season 9 of the OG show. They worked together in St. Thomas on Wes’ Nightwind II sailing yacht for months.

The two were spotted on each other’s social media as Below Deck Season 9 ended and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 hit the airwaves. They appeared on Gangplank Report podcast following the explosive Below Deck Season 9 finale so Wes could spill on tea.

Now Gabriela’s back on the podcast where she confirmed she and Wes are an item.

Thanks to hosts Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and super fan Jen Bennington, Monsters and Critics was given a preview of the podcast and some exclusive photos of the cute couple, courtesy of Gabriela.

Below Deck stars, Wes O’Dell and Gabriela Barragan are dating

Adrienne asked Gabriela if she and Wes were dating because the Below Deck rumor mill had been buzzing about them. Gabriela confirmed the relationship with a super sweet story.

“Wes and I are dating. We’ve been dating for a couple of months. And it was really cute in St. Thomas they wear these bangle bracelets. It has like a little horseshoe on it or like a hook. And if it’s facing outward, it means you’re open. And if it’s facing the other way, it means that you’re taken. So when he gave me the bracelet, he put it on me with the horseshoe, meaning closed. And I looked at him like, ‘Oh!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Awww,'” Gabriela shared.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty revealed she has learned so much about sailing from Wes. Gabriela is the first mate on Wes’ boat and had a lot to learn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: Gabriela Barragan

Gabriela opens up about her positive relationship with Wes

Wes is Gabriela’s biggest supporter, especially when it comes to her yachting career, and that’s just one of many things she liked about him. Gabriela admitted she hasn’t always been in such a positive relationship, which is another thing that makes her romance with Wes so special.

“Going back to like surrounding yourself with good people, I don’t think I’ve had a boyfriend quite as kind and patient and loving as Wes,” she expressed. “It’s new for me because obviously, you guys see how chaotic I am and how intense I am. So being in a normal, healthy relationship, I’m like uncomfortable in normalcy, I guess. So, he’s working with me, and I couldn’t appreciate it more. Not just about the stuff about the show but advancing my career.”

Pic credit: Gabriela Barragan

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know, it’s been an intense season for Gabriela. There has been a lot of drama between her and Ashley Marti, as well as her and chef Marcos Spaziani.

Gabriela Barragan has her boyfriend, Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell by her side as things get more intense on the sailing show.

The Gangplank Report podcast featuring Gabriela discussing Wes and so much more drops on Tuesday, April 26.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.