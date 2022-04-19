Gabriela Barragan reacts to Ashley Marti ratting her out on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, thanks fans for support

Gabriela had a nice message for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans amid on-screen tension. Pic credit: Bravo

Gabriela Barragan has reacted to Ashley Marti ratting her out on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and thanked fans for support as the season plays out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has been riddled with tension between the two stews. Ashley continues to disrespect Gabriela’s authority, while Gabriela gets frustrated with Ashley’s work.

Then there’s the Gary King factor. Ashely keeps chasing him, and Gabriela likes to hop into his bed when she’s drunk.

Ashley has also claimed that Gabriela made the crew miserable. Gabriela clapped back at the third stew with her own thoughts on the subject.

Gabriela Barragan reacts to Ashley Marti ratting her out to Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After lots of tension and drama, Gabriela hit a breaking point. Gabriela confided her feelings in Ashley, who promised not to tell chief stew, Daisy Kelliher. Less than a day later, Ashley spilled all to Daisy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have said their piece on the subject, and now Gabriela has spoken out. Gabriela watched the episode with Below Deck alum and Gangplank Report podcast host Adrienne Gang.

Adrienne asked Gabriela how she felt about Ashley telling Daisy what Gabriela specifically asked her not to.

“Um, I am not surprised. I am disappointed that she twisted my words and made it seem like I was complaining. But I wasn’t so cheers to that,” Gabriela said in a video that Adriene Tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For those wondering, Gabriela and Adrienne are not only friends but are also working together right now. They live-tweeted the show together.

Based on a tweet Adrienne shared declaring how it started versus how it’s going, they had quite a good time.

Gabriela shares a message to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

Ahead of the episode, Gabriela took to Twitter to shout out to those Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans who have shown her support throughout this crazy season.

“I just wanted to take a moment to THANK all of you for all the kind messages I’ve been receiving. I know ya’ll weren’t there, & a lot was not shown, but ai appreciate you seeing ME & offering support ❤️‍🔥 #belowdeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @@SailingGabriela/Twitter

This is not the first time Gabriela has shared a message with fans. Last month she shared her appreciation for those who have supported her as the drama with Ashley heightened on-screen.

Ashley also has a message but hers was not to fans. She shut down trolls who keep calling out her behavior.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has reached the halfway point. The tension between Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti keeps mounting.

According to Colin MacRae, the season gets pretty nasty.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.