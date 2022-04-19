Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Ashley Marti selling out Gabriela Barragan to Daisy Kelliher

Ashley has come under fire once again from Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are sounding off on Ashley Marti selling out Gabriela Barragan to Daisy Kelliher on the most recent episode.

Ashley has earned a lot of backlash during Season 3 of the sailing show for her actions towards Gabriela and Tom Pearson. The brunette beauty also came under fire for chasing after Gary King.

While the haters have come out in full force, Ashley recently shared a message to the trolls as the on-screen drama ramped up. The tension, of course, has to do with the working relationship between Ashley and Gabriela.

Ashley has declared Gabriela made the crew miserable. Gabriela clapped backed with her thoughts on the third stew.

The latest episode has Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers blowing up Twitter with their thoughts.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Ashley Marti selling out Gabriela Barragan

It was pretty surprising that Gabriela even shared the stress she was feeling with Ashley, but she did. Gabriela asked Ashley not to tell chief stew Daisy, and Ashley agreed.

The matter stayed private for less than 24 hours before Ashley spilled all the tea to Daisy. Ashely broke Gabriela’s confidence and threw her under the bus too.

Twitter was buzzing with outrage and disgust over Ashley’s actions, calling her “a spoiled brat,” “mean girl,” and “backstabber.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @xone free/Twitter and @Meldavisxx1/Twitter and @sonyam401/Twitter

One user slammed Ashley for twisting Gabriela’s words and turning the crew against the second stew.

Ashley is a little passive aggressive opportunist.

Gabriella opened up and was vulnerable and Ashley is twisting that to try and turn the whole boat against her.

🗑#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/UHPYJHCgch — UBI/UniversalHealthcare/Housing4All/BravoOpinions (@SusieQuewl) April 19, 2022

Another user declared Ashely showed her age in the most recent episode.

You know how Ashley said that Tom showed his age? …Yea. She’s showing her right now on this charter in this episode. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/iuAyCcMj5c — Rose aka @SipWatchTweet she/her (@WineOhhhh) April 19, 2022

What else did Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have to say about Ashley?

The consensus on Twitter was that Gabriela does not deserve how Ashley has been treating her. There were even a couple of comparisons of how Ashley reacts to Daisy making out with Gary King versus Gabriela making out with him.

Pic credit: @EchoDoesRadio/Twitter and @JennieChellie81/Twitter and @esteco2/Twitter

A Twitter user also remarked on Ashley ignoring Gabriela, her boss.

Ashley about Gabriela:’I’m not gonna acknowledge her’

Well, she’s your boss. So, that’s not really your choice #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/LuhF7fG588 — dramabananna (@dramabananna) April 19, 2022

Perhaps the best comment on Twitter came from a user who would rather have Season 1 chief stew, Jenna MacGillivray, back than Ashley. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know that’s a serious slam because Jenna was highly disliked.

Colin MacRae warned the remainder of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 gets nasty and unpleasant. The tension between Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan will undoubtedly continue to be a key storyline for the season.

What do you think of all the interior drama this season?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.