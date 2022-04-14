Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Chef Marcos Spaziani reveals why he didn’t hook up with anyone on the show

Marcos was single on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 but he stayed out of the romantic drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunky chef Marcos Spaziani has revealed why he didn’t hook up with anyone on Season 3 of the sailing show.

The Parsifal III crew has been riddled with sexual shenanigans this season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans thought Season 2 was full of crew boatmances and love triangles, but it wasn’t anything compared to Season 3.

Like in Season 2, Gary King continues to be a source of conflict and desire for the female crew members. Ashley Marti’s desperate to hook up with Gary, while Gabriela Barragan likes to hop into bed with Gary when she’s drunk.

There was also the sudden sexcapade between Ashley and fired deckhand Tom Pearson. Plus, Daisy Kelliher and Gary’s infamous hot tube make-out session.

Chef Marcos Spaziani shares why he didn’t hook up with anyone on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

One person who’s stayed away from crew romantic drama is Marcos. The chef and Colin MacRae have just sat back and watched all the craziness play out on-screen.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know, Colin has a girlfriend, but Marcos was as single as can be amid filming. Now the hot chef has revealed why he didn’t busy with anyone on the Parsifal III crew

“To everyone that is wonder why I don’t hook up with anyone yet at BDSY3 is very simple answer!!! Not of the girls are my type . and I decided to be focus on my food and just have fun 🤩 and make friends #BelowDeckSailing #bravotv #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” Marcos tweeted.

Pic credit: @@marcos_spaziani/Twitter

No, he isn’t opposed to hooking up with a crew member. Marcos did reveal on the show that on a previous yacht, he had sex with multiple crew members.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Marcos’ Tweet

The tweet was soon flooded with responses to Marcos’ revelation. A majority of the comments expressed what smart decision the chef made to steer clear of crew hookups.

Pic credit: @marcos_spaziani/Instagram

One user even remarked that all the drama should be saved for the younger crew members.

Smart move. Save the drama for the youngins :) grind and hustle for your dream 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/0kPTajaM4R — Erin V. (@LEV_2599) April 6, 2022

Another user wanted to know exactly what was Marcos’ type of lady.

then what is your type just out of curiosity pic.twitter.com/JI4JWWHVzX — Caroline Reilly (@ms_creilly) April 12, 2022

While a boatmance wasn’t in the cards for Marcos, building bonds and close friendships were in the cards for him. Colin, Marcos, and Gary often post about the bromance they develop on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The chef also became close with Daisy, who, along with Colin, is reuniting with Marcos today.

Chef Marcos Spaziani from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become a fan favorite in the Below Deck franchise. His good looks and cooking skills have fans drooling, even as tension between him and Gabriela mounts on-screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.