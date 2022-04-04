Ashley Marti shuts down trolls amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht backlash

Ashley’s standing up for herself as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 plays out. Pic credit: Bravo

Ashley Marti has shut down trolls amid a slew of Below Deck Sailing Yacht backlash she has endured since Season 3 hit Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have had mixed feelings regarding Ashley. The third stew made it clear she wasn’t happy with her title or taking direction from second stew Gabriela Barragan. Those two continue to clash over everything, including Gary King.

Speaking of Gary, Ashley came under fire from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans for her pursuit of him on night one of the charter season. After having sex with Tom Pearson and then chasing Gary again, social media has had a lot to say about Ashley.

Now she is clapping back at the haters as things get more intense on-screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti shuts down trolls

Ashley took to Twitter to let the haters and trolls know exactly how she felt about their nastiness.

“To all the trolls and keyboard warriors…who hurt you? Just because you’re miserable and hate your life, doesn’t make it cool to spread your nastiness on others 🙃 @BelowDeckSailng @BravoTV,” she tweeted ahead of the new episode.

Pic credit: @AshleyMarti826/Twitter

The reaction to Ashley’s message was mixed, with some users cheering her for taking on the haters and others expressing she deserved the criticism.

Pic credit: @AshleyMarti826/Twitter

Ashley Marti has more to say to the haters

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan account @belowdecksailing captured Ashley’s Tweet and reshared it with the caption, “Ashley has a message for the haters.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley got wind of the Instagram message and showed up in the post’s comments section with even more to say to the online trolls.

“Might I add y’all judging someone based off of a reality tv show, shows how delusional you are 🤷🏽‍♀️,” Ashley wrote.

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

The Instagram post garnered a lot of attention, as did Ashley’s reply in the comments section. A familiar face showed up to respond to Ashley’s comment, Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose.

Erica has endured a slew of backlash since her stint with her husband Charles Sanders on the hit sailing show. She had her own message for the haters after her stint was over and before she apologized for offending anyone.

The Bachelor alum gave Ashley props for standing up for herself with a comment, “@ashley.marti97 I agree 👏. Proud of you for speaking out. Keep your head and your positive attitude up girl.”

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

Erica also recently showed support for deckhand Tom Pearson as his future on the Bravo show remains uncertain.

Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has taken on the haters as Season 3 continues to heat up.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.