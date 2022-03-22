Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ashley Marti dishes Gabriela Barragan fights, teases more stew drama ahead on show

Ashley and Gabriela are not done clashing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Pic credit: Bravo

The Season 3 interior drama between Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan has just gotten started on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Ashley wasn’t thrilled when chief stew Daisy Kelliher gave Gabriela the second stew role. They have been clashing since that decision was made.

Daisy recently spilled Gabriela and Ashley were more concerned about rank than doing their jobs. The chief stew did reveal they are good people but also explained they make things quite difficult for the rest of Season 3.

Ashley Marti dishes Gabriela Barragan fights on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Gabriela and Ashley have been venting about each other in every episode of Season 3. The first charter was over specific tasks regarding cleaning the guest cabins.

There was also the moment ahead of Erica Rose’s charter when Gabriela lashed out at Ashley in the crew mess for not finishing her to-do list. As Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers saw in the most recent episode, Gabriela’s all about to-do lists, and Ashley is not.

In an interview with Distractify, Ashley addressed the snapping and venting under her breath that has occurred with the second stew.

“We saw her snapping at me. To me, that’s just so disrespectful, and I really don’t put up with stuff like that. Obviously, the positions are still there: she’s still second, and I’m third. But that definitely changed my attitude a lot towards her. Because if you’re willing to do that in front of the whole crew, then who knows what else you’re willing to do?” Ashley expressed to the website.

Ashley explained Gabriela not talking to her in private made things worse between them. She feels Gabriela’s actions made them look bad; something Ashley didn’t like at all.

What kind of interior drama can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect for the rest of Season 3?

It shouldn’t come as a shock to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that more tension, drama, and fighting is coming to the hit show.

Ashley shared the rest of Season 3 will feature “more drama and attitude-y things.” The third stew revealed she and Gabriela do try to work things out, but the pressure does get to them.

Only a handful of episodes Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 episodes have aired, which means plenty of juicy entertainment is still ahead.

The tension with Gabriela Barragan isn’t the only challenge Ashley Marti faces on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Ashley teased the dynamic between her, Tom Pearson, Daisy, and Gary King shifts. She also declared the “rest of the season is going be awesome.”

Are you Team Ashley or Team Gabriela in the stew drama?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.