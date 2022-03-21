Tom Pearson reveals what Gary King’s really like on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tom has nothing but love for Gary. Pic credit: Bravo

Deckhand Tom Pearson has revealed what Gary King’s really like on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Gary has earned quite the reputation on the hit Bravo sailing show. The first officer was involved in a love triangle with Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Although he tried to shy away from love drama on Season 3, Gary has made waves thanks to making out with Ashley Marti on night one. Then drunk Gary made out with Ashley and chief stew Daisy Kelliher on the same night.

Ashley got fed up watching Gary put the moves on Daisy and headed for a guest cabin with Tom. Now, as the fallout of that night plays out on-screen, Tom has shared what Gary’s like in real life,

Tom Pearson details what Gary King is really like

After a lot of drama involving Ashley dissing Tom about his age, she took to social media to express her true feelings about him. Tom took a page out of Ashley’s playbook.

Tom used Instagram to answer a question about Gary that he gets a lot in his DMS.

“A lot of you message me and ask about Mr King @king_gk ask me what he’s really like so I’ll tell ya… Absolutely hilarious and all round good bloke and good friend and he makes some cracking television 📺 😂 🍻#belowdecksailingyacht #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckbravo #bravo #yachts,” Tom captioned a couple of photos of him and Gary on deck.

There’s been some tension with Tom and Gary on deck. Even chief engineer Colin MacRae got into a spat with Tom, who didn’t take constructive criticism very well.

The deckhand wants Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to know the exterior crew isn’t all drama.

Gabriela Barragan gushes over Gary and Tom

Second stew Gabriela Barragan used Instagram Stories to comment on Tom’s social media post. Gabriela reshared the Instagram post twice, gushing over the two men. She called them the “studs of the sea” and remarked about having two men who make her laugh.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will have to wait and see what struggles Tom Pearson and Gary King endure on deck.

Gary did tease to Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier on her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed!, that Tom faces some challenges for him this season. Much like Daisy faces with Ashley and Gabriela.

What do you think of Tom?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.