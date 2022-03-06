Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s hot tub make-out session

Alli had boatmance with Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has weighed in on Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s hot tub make-out session.

Alli appeared on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Gary and Daisy. The stew found herself in the middle of a love triangle with Gary and deckhand Sydney Zaruba. It was a major storyline for the season.

As Below Deck fans know, Alli has moved on from the Season 2 drama. Alli welcomed her first child, son River, last summer and adores her baby daddy Benny Thompson.

However, that hasn’t stopped the former stew from weighing in on the new season of the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s hot tub kiss

It’s no secret Alli, Daisy, and Dani Soares became very close during Season 2. They developed one of the closest interior crew friendships ever in Below Deck history.

The three friends started the Instagram series Pita Party to watch their season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Due to high demand, Dani, Alli, and Daisy have brought it back to dish Season 3 of the sailing show.

Dani was out on the most recent Pita Party episode, so it gave Alli and Daisy a chance to talk all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

One hot topic was Daisy kissing Gary and Alli’s opinion on it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“You obviously told me as soon as it happened, and my reaction at the time was, yeah, not shocked. Um, the kiss, seeing the kiss on the trailer I was like, ‘Whoa, it was more, it was a lot more full-on than I expected,” Alli shared.

Daisy chimed in that she did immediately tell Alli about the kiss. The chief admitted her recollection of the hot tub kiss was quite different than what was featured in the trailer because she was drunk.

“Yeah, and that’s the thing, is that I know that you explained it that way. You remembered, your recollection, it was like in a game, and it was just a funny, fun thing. Then when I saw the trailer, I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a full-on make-out.’ But it’s just so, like, why am I going to care. Why am I going to care? It’s so long ago now,” Alli said.

Alli Dore spills Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 secret

There’s no bad blood between Alli and Daisy when it comes to Gary. Alli even spilled a little Below Deck Sailing Yacht secret involving the first-officer and chief stew.

When Season 2 started filming, Daisy was the female Gary found most attractive.

“Remember he said, from day one, he always said that you were the first one that he found attractive. He said it to me a few times, but then he would like backtrack. He’d be like, ‘no no I was always into you first, Alli.’ I’m like no, it’s okay to be attracted to someone else first,” Alli explained.

Daisy laughed before sharing a story about how Gary came up to her on day one of Season 2, covered her mic, and told her she was the one he found attractive. The chief stew shut him down immediately, though.

The two ladies also revealed that Gary and Daisy had more of a friendship on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 than viewers ever saw.

Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has no problems with her pal Daisy Kelliher kissing her ex Gary King on the show.

There’s going to be a lot more dished on this hot topic on Pita Party coming soon. Daisy revealed the hot-tube make-out session will play out during Episode 4.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7 on Bravo.