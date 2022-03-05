Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast member ages: How old are the Parsifal III yachties?

The age of certain Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members has been a hot topic on Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast members’ ages has been a popular conversation topic thanks to third stew Ashley Marti.

Only two episodes of Season 3 of the sailing show have aired. However, the season has not disappointed at all.

The premiere featured deckhand Tom Pearson getting so drunk he puked all over the bathroom in the cabin he shares with Captain Glenn Shephard. Ashley put the moves on first-officer Gary King, leading to their first kiss. Plus, charter guest McCordia Young said some inappropriate things to stew Gabriela Barragan.

Ashley and her issue with Tom’s age have been a focal point over the first two episodes. Despite them being the same age, Ashley has insulted Tom a few times by calling him young.

In the second episode, Ashley even told Tom and Colin MacRae that none of the women on the crew would date Tom because of his young age. The stew has also made it perfectly clear she only dates older men, like Gary.

So how old are the Season 3 crew members on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Let’s take a look.

The interior team ages

Chief stew Daisy Kelleher is 33 years old and isn’t shy about mentioning her age on her IG series, Pita Party, with Season 2 alums Alli Dore and Dani Soares.

Ashley is the youngest crew member on the interior team. In the premiere episode, she revealed she’s 23 years old.

Stew Gabriella is the same age as her boss. Daisy revealed on Pita Party that one reason she chose Gabriela as the second stew was because she was ten years older than Ashley and had more life experience. Based on that information, Gabriela is also 33 years old.

As for chef Marcos Spaziani, he hasn’t revealed his age on the show or on social media. Marcos did share the story of why he left Venezuela over 20 years ago and hasn’t seen his family since. Based on the information Marcos shared he would be in his late 30s or early 40s. Distractify has his age listed as 42 years old.

The exterior crew ages

Deckhand Tom is also 23 year old, as he keeps mentioning to Ashley that they are the same age.

According to Reality Tidbit, first-officer Gary is 31 years old. Gary’s age was one of the reasons Ashley has been pursuing him on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

Chief engineer Colin has kept his age pretty quiet, too, but Distractify has him listed as age 33.

Another one keeping his age under wraps is Captain Glenn. Based on his over twenty years of yachting experience, the captain is likely in his late 40s, maybe early 50s. However, he looks too young to be in his 50s. Then again, looks can be deceiving.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.