Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest McCordia Young addresses his behavior toward stew Gabriela Barragan in a preview video for the upcoming episode.

The Season 3 premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht did not disappoint. Deckhand Tom Pearson got so drunk he puked all over the bathroom he shared with Captain Glenn Shephard. Plus, stew Ashley Marti didn’t hold back pursing Gary King, leading them to share a kiss on night one of the charter season.

None of that compared to what stew Gabriela had to deal with when the crew and guests went to bed except the primary, McCordia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest McCordia Young addresses behavior toward Gabriela Barragan

In the premiere, McCordia not only told Gabriela he had a small d**k, but also got personal about her sexual preference for men or women. McCorida also called her “sexy” a few times.

Thanks to Bravo Insider, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been given a glimpse of what’s to come between Gabriela and McCorida. The stew put up with a lot from the drunken primary charter guest until he started asking personal questions about her sex life.

After having enough, Gabriela told him to go to bed, which he did. The next morning, McCordia immediately found Gabriela to say he hoped he didn’t offend her.

“No, I mean, you did not offend me. You know, when I was like, ‘Hey, let’s keep it professional,’ you did. It’s all I asked. Thank you for bringing it up,” Gabriela responds.

The stew then revealed she used to bartend at a strip club in Miami. Gabriela told McCordia he was “nothing” compared to what she dealt with at that place

Gabriela from Below Deck Sailing Yacht reacts to McCordia asking her about his behavior

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Gabriela admitted that she felt better after McCordia acknowledged his behavior.

“I felt better because it would be kind of an awkward day, and if he hadn’t brought it up, it would have been worse,” she shared with the website.

Gabriela revealed she did feel uncomfortable when McCordia crossed the line. It was not what she expected. The stew also spilled that Captain Glenn came to check on her at one point, so she never felt totally alone.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sounded off on McCordia Young’s inappropriate behavior toward stew Gabriela Barragan. The primary charter guest was put on blast, so it will be interesting to see how fans feel about his day after actions.

